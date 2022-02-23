‘TwosDay’ marks once-in-a-lifetime date

Members from the Clinton Fire Department with some of LC Kerr’s students during their visit for Random Acts of Kindness Week.

LC Kerr Principal Greg Dirks caught off guard on his phone. One of his students helped capture this photo.

Jeremiah Murphy shares a big smile while having fun for TwosDay. This was the expression across everyone’s face that day, both students and staff.

Students from Kasey Avery’s class taking a break from the TwosDay festivities to enjoy an outside lunch.

One of the many walls decorated all over LC Kerr follow last week’s Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Tresia Hudson and her students putting together their two hats for TwosDay.

It’s been nonstop fun for the students and staff at LC Kerr who’ve had ongoing events of celebration since last week, their most recent being TwosDay on Tuesday.

Whether it was a planned or not, Tuesday was worth celebrating for everyone as an uncommon occurs happened. The day was Feb. 22, 2022 which came out to be 2/22/2022, a rarely seen date which LC Kerr Principal Greg Dirks put into perspective.

“Isn’t that crazy, we won’t see this date again for another 400 years,” he said.

Since that was the case the students and staff made a fun filled day out of it. All around the school students were in classrooms making arts and crafts with “2s” on everything. They wore hats with the piece sign and were taking a mountain of pictures in front of their 2’s sign.

The celebration hasn’t stopped at LC Kerr as TwosDay came right of the heels their week long event Random Acts of Kindness Week. During the entire week they dedicated a day to a different act of kindness for people in the community.

As one of the staff heavily involved LC-K teacher, Kasey Avery, gave the details on what the week’s event entailed.

“One day was Be the I in Kind, so we made to look at ourselves and how we could be kind to others,” Avery said. “Then Tuesday was Show Appreciation Day, where we spent the day showing appreciation to someone in the building.”

“Wednesday was Community Appreciation Day, which is when the fire trucks came out,” she continued. “My husband is one of the captains for Clinton Fire Department and they came out and just randomly let the kids check them out.”

“We donated Burney’s to them and the kids really loved it,” she added. “It was just a nice jester to say we see you and thank you for everything they do. Plus it’s a nice way for the kids to see something tangible and a positive action.”

“Thursday was an appreciation day for administration like Principal Dirks and the people that keep us safe like our parents and Friday, well we were out of school,” she said with a laugh. “It was a short week but I think it’s something we’re going to continue next year.”

Since the event is new to the school Avery shared the insight on how Random Acts of Kindness got started and an ex

“We actually started it this year and Mrs. Colglazier, which is our guidance counselor, she was giving us ideas on what we could to show appreciation to our community helpers,” Avery said. “Since Valentine’s Day was on a Monday it just randomly led into Random Acts of Kindness Week.”

Dirks didn’t speak too much on the events, preferring to leave let his students and staff be the center of action. He did however share a brief statement that summed up the mutual feelings of the whole school.

“We have enjoyed the Random Acts of Kindness Week and putting out our school’s love of the community for everybody to see,” Dirks said.”

