Hello readers! Today is so wonderful! It’s great to be alive and able to enjoy all the sun that’s shining and the birds that are singing! We have been busy here at the center and we are looking forward to all the goodness that is continuing to grow.

Speaking of growing: It’s time to plant our gardens! Here at the Garland Senior Center we have been blessed in receiving a grant from UNC Chapel Hill to fund our Garland Community Garden. We are so happy and thankful to have Mr. Mitchell Monroe and his team working on our garden this year. Mr. Monroe has started the Community Garden and we are very excited! Myself, Vernette Murphy, Miss Taleisha, Carolina, Clara Robinson, Becky Jenkins, and Fred Herring had a special day of preparing eyes cut from 250 pounds of white and red potatoes. Our hands were tired, but what great teamwork can do. We also got onions, curly mustard, celery purple tops, and beets- the list goes on! Mr. Martin Mortensen pulled weeds and planted a variety of fruits and vegetables in our raised garden boxes yesterday. Thanks for a great job! We appreciate everybody’s help and are ready to continue working hard in our gardens and enjoying the delicious vegetables and fruits of our labor.

We are gearing up for the Mid-Carolina Senior Games 2022. This is an arrangement of events for athletes, artists, and cheerleaders who want to compete for Gold in the games. The last few years we haven’t been able to enjoy this event, so we are very excited to be able to participate this year. They chose me, Mrs. Marie Faircloth to be an ambassador of the games and a torch bearer. I am so excited and so are all my seniors and supporters. We look forward to representing Sampson County and strutting our stuff in hopes of bringing home medals made of GOLD. We want to encourage you all who may be interested in participating to call me Marie Faircloth Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Also, please call the Mid-Carolina Senior Games local coordinator, Tracy Davis for more information and help getting signed up to compete. Tracy can be reached at 910-323-4191. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us for help and let’s get in the game because we are all WINNERS!

A variety of exercise programs and games have continued here at our Garland center. Our participants have enjoyed Mr. Martin Mortensen helping to direct the events. We are so grateful for all the help of our staff and local volunteers for everything they do to improve our days and staying happy and healthy- all on one accord. Y’all are appreciated!

We are so happy to have the continued help from Union High School’s OCS program. Under the dedicated direction of Mrs. Denise Hicks, 12th graders Antonio Royster and D’Andre Ferrior work so hard and diligently. These young men are so talented, and we are proud to have them on our team. Union Spartans, we are so grateful for everything y’all do. SPARTAN PRIDE!

Earlier this month we enjoyed a beautiful Black History program delivered by Garland Senior Center participant Rebecca Jenkins. She led us in a great day of celebration as we all reflected on the leaders of a rich Black History. Both past and present, let’s all remember the words of Martin Luther King, “Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrims’ pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring. And if America is to be a great nation, this must become true … Let freedom ring!”

Psalm 28:7 — “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts Him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him.”

Revelation 21:5 — He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!”

In closing, I would like to say: LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.