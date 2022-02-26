City, county races officially contested

Allen McLamb, flanked by family and friends, signed Thursday to challenge for the District 1 Sampson County Commissioners seat. He will face off with incumbent and fellow Republican Clark Wooten in the May primary.

Surrounded by family, friends and supporters, Clark Wooten filed this week to seek reelection to his Sampson County Commissioners District 1 seat, which he has held since 2014. He has served as the county board chairman since the end of 2016.

Candidate filing for the primary and rescheduled municipal elections resumed Thursday, with four people throwing their respective hats in the ring on the first day of the continued filing period, which will extend until noon March 4. There are already contested races for the District 1 Sampson County Board of Commissioners seat and the District 5 Clinton City Council post.

On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which began two days prior, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections for May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Incumbent Clark Wooten and challenger Allen McLamb filed for District 1 County Commissioner on Thursday. Both are Republicans and will face each other in the primary on May 17. Alice Best Tann and Wanda Corbett both filed for District 5 Clinton City Council, an unaffiliated office to which Corbett was appointed earlier this month following the departure of Darue Bryant.

Corbett will face not only Tann, but also Maria Boykin-Parker, who filed for the position back in December before the filing period was suspended. She was also one of four who applied for the interim Council appointment that ultimately went to Corbett.

The filings continued on Friday, with Joel Rose filing for City of Clinton District 1, and Russ Emanuel and Clark Hales filing for the Clinton City Schools Board of Education.

Locally, seats are opening on Clinton City and Sampson County school boards, as well as on the Clinton City Council and the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. Other local, state and federal posts are also up for grabs, including the Clinton mayoral post, Sampson County Sheriff, Sampson Clerk of Court and others.

All candidates who filed back in December are still on the ballot and still in the same districts.

That includes the following candidates: Republican Sue Lee for District 3 County Commissioner, Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr. for District 5 County Commissioner, Jimmy Thornton for Sampson County Sheriff as the five-term Republican sheriff seeking his sixth term, Republican incumbent Chris Fann for Clerk of Court as a Republican, and Sonya Powell for Sampson County Board of Education (an unaffiliated office).

Additionally, Robert Burley previously filed for Sampson County Board of Education, while Republican Sen. Brent Jackson filed to run for NC Senate District 9. Jackson is seeking his seventh term. The district is changing in number, due to redistricting, with Jackson currently serving the 10th Senatorial district.

On Thursday, Republican Clark Wooten announced that he will be seeking his third term in office in District 1. He has been the representative of District 1 for more than seven years and chairman for the past five. He was first elected as District 1 commissioner in November 2014.

Wooten is the owner of turfgrass production company Tri-State Turf Inc. at Timothy Crossroads, in the Spivey’s Corner area of Sampson.

This year, Wooten will have competition right away, as a fellow Republican, Allen McLamb, a self-professed “lifelong Republican and resident of District 1” attempts to unseat him in the primary.

A Republican has held the District 1 seat for decades. Prior to Wooten, Republican Jarvis McLamb was District 1’s commissioner for four terms, from 1998 to 2014, before endorsing his eventual-successor Wooten for the post. Wooten was reelected in 2018, running uncontested. He will have opposition this time around.

“I have spent my career working in the agriculture business, one of Sampson County’s top industries,” challenger McLamb stated in a prepared statement to citizens upon his Thursday filing. “Growing up in a conservative family, my parents instilled values that have helped me succeed in life and business. I feel that my down-home personality, willingness to listen to issues and genuine concern for my community are qualities that I can put to work for you. I understand the value of solid education, sound government and public safety, and the need to ensure that citizens receive the quality services they need.”

In regard to education, he attested that children are “genuinely our greatest asset,” saying that he would strive to ensure they receive the tools and support they need to succeed.

“A good, sound education is the strong base for a quality life,” he stated.

McLamb credited the “noble professions” of law enforcement, EMTs and firefighters, noting he was proud of them and would similarly effort to “have their back” in delivering those services.

“From a citizen’s standpoint, I appreciate a government that is responsive to the citizens, with leaders who have foresight and compassion; leaders who understand the need to grow our local economy and expand our tax base with industry and business,” McLamb stated. “I have a desire to serve in order to help Sampson County continue to be a place we are all proud to call home.”

Filing finally resumed Thursday after the state Supreme Court refused to jump back into the state’s legal dispute over legislative and congressional redistricting.

Critics of the new maps wanted the high court to strike down a proposal by the Republican-led General Assembly for N.C. Senate election districts. Meanwhile, legislators wanted to reverse a decision by a three-judge panel to throw out a new map for North Carolina’s 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Supreme Court had set a 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday for all appeals of the three-judge panel.

Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office, the elections board said.

However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1. Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notices of Candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections, the BOE says.

Statewide candidates will file at the Gov. James G. Martin Building, 4381 Trinity Road in Raleigh on the N.C. State Fairgrounds.

Election officials said it was important that voters recheck their districts and review the list of candidates, as redistricting has shifted some boundaries.

See continued updates on local filings in next week’s editions of The Sampson Independent and at clintonnc.com.

