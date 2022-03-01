Moores Creek Battlefield marks 246th year with reenactment

CURRIE — On Saturday, the Moores Creek National Battlefield Park was full of reenactors and spectators as they marked the Feb. 27, 1776 battle between the Loyalists and the Patriots in the American Revolution. This victory was one of the first significant ones for the Patriots and also one where the Scottish Highlanders lead a charge with broadswords. The 246th Anniversary event was filled with demonstrations of living history, with everything from the trades, to medical knowledge of the period, to a recreation of some of the pivotal points in the fray.