Kiwanis holds annual feast, raises money

The cafeteria at Clinton High School was a awash with folks coming for pancake plates.

Pancakes and sausage were hot and ready for plates.

Edwin Tovar Moran, far left, and Billy Ramirez and Naomy Guerrrero were three students that were working the line with other Kiwanis members.

The Kiwanis Pancake Feast stayed busy on Friday night and Saturday morning, with a swarm of folks working hard getting pancakes ready. From back left: Mac McPhail, Delton Glover, Stuart Blount, Lawton Eure and Mark Pearson.

Warren Perry, front, and Wesley Johnson, back, were busy running the line for assembling plates for pickup.

CLINTON — A busy weekend was in place for the Clinton’s Kiwanis Club, which hosted its supper and breakfast at Clinton High School, piling up plates with pancakes and sausage.

“It’s always fun to serve the best pancakes and the best sausage in Sampson County,” said Daniel Ruggles.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go towards programs such as Terrific Kids, which promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. Each year, bikes are distributed to one student from each elementary school in the county.

“Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable.

Previously, the event was held in the cafeteria at Sunset Avenue School, but is now at Clinton High School.

“This is just wonderful giving back to the community,” said Vince Nelson, while working the drive-thru. “It’s quality time with friends and a chance to fellowship.”

Sampson County Key Club members from the high schools were helping as well.

The Key Club is an international, student-led organization and affiliated with the Kiwanis Club. The group’s mission is to provide members with opportunities to provide service, build character and to develop leadership.

“It’s being out here,” said Matt Seals. “Kids need Kiwanis. What we do here tonight helps us transform our community, and the children’s lives in our community.”

“That’s what it is about, it’s about the kids,” said Seals.

“It’s about giving back to the community one child at a time,” added Nelson.

“It’s raising money for all the kids and the local schools, and all the great projects that Kiwanis does,” Ruggles attested.

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis has chapters throughout the world and provides assistance in many ways. Members are involved in service efforts and raise millions of dollars each year for communities, families and projects. Some of them include The Eliminate Project to save millions of mothers and babies from maternal/neonatal tetanus. Another is the Worldwide Service Project to stop iodine deficiency disorders.

