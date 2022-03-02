Bianca Serrano received medals for top test and top role play in the area of Principles of Marketing. Bianca then received a trophy for 3rd place overall in her area that qualified her for national competition.

The following Clinton High School students attended NC State DECA competition on Feb. 25 in Greensboro. Students had to take a 100 question test and complete two role plays in their area. All students reached proficiency and received pins. Students: Ridge Warren, Andy Underwood, Connor Melenas, James Darden, Kamryn McCalop, Bianca Serrano, Kate Randleman, Emma Mitchell and Erica Pooe.

James Darden received a medal for top role play in the area of Retail Merchandise. Erica Pope received a medal for top role play in the area of Marketing Communications. Bianca Serrano received medals for top test and top role play in the area of Principles of Marketing. Bianca then received a trophy for 3rd place overall in her area that qualified her for national competition.

