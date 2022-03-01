With days still to go, three board posts contested

With just a few more days to go for upcoming elections, there are already contested races for three different seats on two local boards, including the District 1 Sampson County Board of Commissioners seat and the District 1 and District 5 Clinton City Council posts.

The filing period will extend until noon Friday.

Monday and Tuesday saw one school board candidate file each day, both incumbents. Carol Worley filed Tuesday for the Clinton City Board of Education, a day after current Sampson County Board of Education board member Kim Schmidlin was the lone person to file for election.

Candidate filing for the primary and rescheduled municipal elections resumed Feb. 24 after being delayed for two and a half months, On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which began two days prior, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections for May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Incumbent Clark Wooten and challenger Allen McLamb filed for District 1 County Commissioner on Thursday, the first day of the resumed filing period. Both are Republicans and will face each other in the primary on May 17. Wooten has been chairman of the board for more than five years, and held the District 1 seat since the end of 2014,

Alice Best Tann and Wanda Corbett both filed for District 5 Clinton City Council on the same day, an unaffiliated office to which Corbett was appointed earlier this monthin early February following the departure of Darue Bryant. The race was expected to be at least a three-person race, as Maria Boykin-Parker filed back in December before the filing period was suspended. She was also one of four who applied for the interim Council appointment that ultimately went to Corbett. However, Boykin-Parker withdrew from the race on Tuesday, the final day candidates could withdraw their candidacy and not be placed on the ballot.

Also for the City Council, Joel Rose filed for City of Clinton District 1, and Russ Emanuel and Clark Hales filing for reelection to the Clinton City Schools Board of Education.

Locally, seats are opening on Clinton City and Sampson County school boards, as well as on the Clinton City Council and the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. Other local, state and federal posts are also up for grabs, including the Clinton mayoral post, Sampson County Sheriff, Sampson Clerk of Court and others.

All candidates who filed back in December are still on the ballot and still in the same districts.

That includes the following candidates: Republican Sue Lee for District 3 County Commissioner, Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr. for District 5 County Commissioner, Jimmy Thornton for Sampson County Sheriff as the five-term Republican sheriff seeking his sixth term, Republican incumbent Chris Fann for Clerk of Court as a Republican, and Sonya Powell for Sampson County Board of Education (an unaffiliated office).

Additionally, Robert Burley previously filed for Sampson County Board of Education, while Republican Sen. Brent Jackson filed to run for NC Senate District 9. Jackson is seeking his seventh term. The district is changing in number, due to redistricting, with Jackson currently serving the 10th Senatorial district.

Filing finally resumed Thursday after the state Supreme Court refused to jump back into the state’s legal dispute over legislative and congressional redistricting.

Critics of the new maps wanted the high court to strike down a proposal by the Republican-led General Assembly for N.C. Senate election districts. Meanwhile, legislators wanted to reverse a decision by a three-judge panel to throw out a new map for North Carolina’s 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As the issue rages on, so does filing.

Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office, the elections board said. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw was the close of business Tuesday.

See continued updates on local filings in next week’s editions of The Sampson Independent and at clintonnc.com.