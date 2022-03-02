On Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. Robinson Chapel Church will have Bible Study online. Conference call: 701-802-5237 access code-

696127#

On Friday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. Joy night service will be held at St. Stephen Holiness Church, Turkey. The guest minister will be Elder Tokesia Underwood of Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, March 6, at 11 a.m. St. Stephen Holiness Church will observe Family and Friends day. The guest minister will be Dr. Hattie Lofton of Four Oaks, N.C. Our theme: “Get In The Press” — Mark 5:27-28.

On Sunday, March 6, Brown Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will have service from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. Pastor Jeffery White will render the service. The praise team will render the music. Noon day prayer is held every Tuesday at 12 p.m. Bible Study held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (wear your mask)

On Sunday, March 6, Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, welcome the New Itrim Pastor Debra Taylor of Goldsboro, NC. Regular church service is held every 1st. and 3rd sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Bible study every Wednesday at 7 p.m. (wear your mask)

LittleField Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, have service every Sunday from 10 till 11 a.m. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will render the service. Music rendered by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday night from 6 till 7 p.m. Please wear your mask.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will have service on the 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11 a.m.

Thought For The Week: Pray and love one another.

Prayers goes out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost love ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me @[email protected]