The Richard Clinton Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter recently held its good citizenship scholarship essay readings, which honors local student accomplishments. Each student was recognized as the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award for their respective school. The school based winners received a chapter and pin as well as the recognition of being selected as a DAR Good Citizen Award winner. The chapter winner received a $100 scholarship and can compete at the next level.

Clinton High School — Andy Underwood, Jr.

Hobbton High School — Anna Miller

Midway High School — Wyatt Holland

Union High School — Ariana Romero

Lakewood High School — Walker Jenkins

Sampson Early College High School — Genesis Walker