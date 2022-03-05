County commissioner, school board post also contested

Nichole Smith Delaine filed for Clinton City Council District 5. The upcoming election will see three people vying for the post.

GH Wilson, a former school board member, filed to seek a return to the Sampson County Board of Education. Wilson resigned Thursday morning from his post with the Sampson County Board of Elections in order to file for school board office.

Filing for upcoming elections ended Friday and, when the dust cleared, Sampson County will see contests for four seats on three different boards, including the District 1 Sampson County Board of Commissioners seat, the District 1 and District 5 Clinton City Council posts, as well as the Sampson County Board of Education.

Nobody filed Friday, during the final, abbreviated day of the filing period, however there were plenty of filings during the curtailed window that resumed in late February.

On Wednesday, two incumbents filed to seek reelection, including Clinton Mayor Lew Starling and District 3 City Councilman Marcus Becton. Neither will have opposition, barring a write-in campaign.

Starling has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the mayoral office more than two decades ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for 28 years. Becton has served as the District 3 representative for the past quarter century.

Three candidates filed for office Thursday. including Nichole Smith Delaine for Clinton City Council District 5, which will now see three people vying for the post that was vacated by Darue Bryant earlier this year.

Also on Thursday, incumbent Daryll Warren filed for Sampson County Board of Education and GH Wilson, a former school board member, filed seeking a return to the Sampson County Board of Education. Wilson resigned Thursday morning from his post with the Sampson County Board of Elections in order to file for school board office.

Earlier in the week, Monday and Tuesday saw one school board candidate file each day, both incumbents. Carol Worley filed Tuesday for the Clinton City Board of Education, a day after current Sampson County Board of Education board member Kim Schmidlin was the lone person to file for election.

Candidate filing for the primary and rescheduled municipal elections resumed Feb. 24 after being delayed for two and a half months. It ended at noon Friday. On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which began two days prior, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections for May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Incumbent Clark Wooten and challenger Allen McLamb filed for District 1 County Commissioner on the first day of the resumed filing period. Both are Republicans and will face each other in the primary on May 17. Wooten has been chairman of the board for more than five years, and held the District 1 seat since the end of 2014.

Alice Best Tann and Wanda Corbett both filed for District 5 Clinton City Council on the same day, an unaffiliated office to which Corbett was appointed earlier this monthin early February following the departure of Darue Bryant. Maria Boykin-Parker filed back in December before the filing period was suspended, and was one of four who applied for the interim Council appointment that ultimately went to Corbett. However, Boykin-Parker withdrew from the race on Tuesday, the final day candidates could withdraw their candidacy and not be placed on the ballot. It will still be a three-person race, as Nichole Smith Delaine filed on Thursday.

Also for the City Council, Joel Rose filed for City of Clinton District 1, and Russ Emanuel and Clark Hales filing for reelection to the Clinton City Schools Board of Education.

Filing back in December were: Republican Sue Lee for District 3 County Commissioner, Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr. for District 5 County Commissioner, Jimmy Thornton for Sampson County Sheriff as the five-term Republican sheriff seeking his sixth term, Republican incumbent Chris Fann for Clerk of Court as a Republican, and Sonya Powell for Sampson County Board of Education (an unaffiliated office).

Additionally, Robert Burley previously filed for Sampson County Board of Education, while Republican Sen. Brent Jackson filed to run for NC Senate District 9. Jackson is seeking his seventh term. The district is changing in number, due to redistricting, with Jackson currently serving the 10th Senatorial district.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.