(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 24 — Robert Len Harr, 33, of 3324 Lamb Road, Garland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, resisting public officer, order for arrest on a charge of felony probation violation. Bond set at $86,000; court date is March 18.

• Feb. 24 — Christopher Shane Matthis, 49, of 2995 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is March 21.

• Feb. 24 — Ashley Byrd Hicks, 32, of 11 Country Manor Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond or court date listed.

• Feb. 24 — Jason VanStory Hodges, 44, of 31 Lundy Road, Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest. Bond set at $52,912; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 24 — Jordan Darby Forney, 36, of 303 30th St., Wilmington, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is March 31.

• Feb. 24 — Katherine Jean Strickland, 40, of 340 Moses Register Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 8.

• Feb. 25 — Wendall Wade Strickland, 60, of 2248 N, Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 29.

• Feb. 25 — William Leonard Gilbert, 49, of 2410 Erwin Road, Dunn, was charged with larceny and fictitious tags. Bond set at $500; court date is March 17.

• Feb. 25 — Leila Carole Baker, 57, of 63 Cypress Lane, Godwin, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 25 — Carl Neverne Britt, 77, of 2031 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 30.

• Feb. 25 — Jamiel Antoine Wright, 38, of 603 Pine St., Clinton, was charged with reckless driving-wanton disregard, felonious serious injury by vehicle, negligent child abuse- serious bodily injury, drive left of center ,driving while impaired and exceeding posted speed. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 25 — James William Hardee, 24, of 508 Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg, was charged with fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle and no motorcycle endorsement. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 25 — Leslie Ray McClenny, 60, of 784 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer and order for arrest. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 30.

• Feb. 25 — Kevin Martinez, 29, of 4415 Snow Crest Lane, Raleigh, was charged with driving under the influence, no operator’s license and speeding 90 mph in a 70 zone. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 7.

• Feb. 25 — Joe Nathan Stokes, 41, of 7921 U.S. 701 Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by felon, Bond set at $100,000 court date is March 4.

• Feb. 28 — Ray McClenny, 60, of 784 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 28 — Erica Parker, 47, of 1793 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is April 1.

• Feb. 28 — Louciano Alexander Ramos, 23, of 34 Blessing Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 22.

• March 1 — Sean Manuel Kearney, 18, of 600 Welcome School Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, carrying concealed gun and resisting public officer. Bond set at $100,000; court date is March 18.

• March 1 — Maria Araceli Zelaya-Ponce, 54, of 144 Jonathon Lane, Clinton, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond set; court date is March 24.

• March 1 — Terrell Francis Hopkins, 54, of 155 Brians Woods Road, Maple Hill, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 15.

• March 2 — Kelsie Brooke Kearley, 24, of 537 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with misdemeanor larceny. Written promise; court date is March 23.

• March 2 — Deron Chevelle McIntyre, 31, of 1129 Phillips Road, Clinton, was charged with harrasing phone call, second degree trespass and injury to real property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 30.

• March 2 — Melinda Fay Staton, 48, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 30.

• March 3 — Charnella Evette Highsmith, 29, of 1116 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is July 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.