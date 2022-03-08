Awards given for service to town

GARLAND — Two were recognized at Garland’s last meeting for their dedicated service to the town.

The Board of Commissioners honored longtime resident, business owner and former commissioner Jimmie Blackman for his 35 years of service as Cemetery Sexton.

“Jimmie has done this service for the Town of Garland as a volunteer,” said Mayor Austin Brown. “I also proclaimed March 1 as Jimmie Blackman Day in the Town of Garland. I have also tasked future Mayors and Board members to honor this day and celebrate all of his accomplishments and volunteer service.”

Brown said that “Blackman, in association with Carter Funeral Home, Inc. as an employee and as eventual Co-Owner for over 60 years, has provided many, many years of compassionate and professional care to thousands of bereaved families”.

“His dedicated professional and personal volunteer service as the town cemetery sexton cannot be quantified in the economic benefit to the town or in the compassion experienced by so many served; but can only be measured by the tremendous gratitude we have for Mr. Jimmy Blackman’s exceptional and selfless service,” Brown said.

Blackman was presented with an official proclamation and a plaque.

Additionally the Board also honored Mrs. Daphney Davis with a Community Service Award.

She has provided exceptionally courteous, and professional services to all citizens during her 26 years of employment within the banking industry in the Town of Garland,” said Brown. “She has rendered professional and personal volunteer service to this community which deserves special recognition and appreciation; and The Town of Garland wishes to continually improve upon the appearance and aesthetics of the town.”

Brown said that “Davis has made an outstanding contribution toward increasing the beauty of our community by using her lunch hour to water and tend to the flower’s town wide”.

“Her dedication to the Town of Garland through her business and personal contributions, have benefited the Town of Garland and improved our quality of life.

We thank her for her service to our community and task all residents to follow in her footsteps in improving the overall look and beautification of our town.”

Brown asked folks to “stop into Southern Bank in Garland and thank her for all she has done and will continue to do for Garland.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.