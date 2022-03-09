Man arrested following Clinton pursuit

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A man who led local authorities on a high-speed, damage-inflicting chase is now charged with murder in Columbus County after investigators reportedly found “evidence relating to the homicide” in the car the suspect was driving during the vehicle pursuit in Clinton, according to reports from Columbus sheriff’s officials.

On Feb. 21, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on McMillan Road, Whiteville, in reference to a deceased female. Deputies entered the residence and located a deceased female on a bed, with a gunshot wound to the head. The female was identified as Hazel Jamessa Renee Leach, 28, of Fayetteville. Lawrence Thomas, 69, of Elizabethtown, was named as a person of interest in the homicide investigation. Thomas and Leach were in a relationship.

On the evening of Feb. 21, Clinton Police Department encountered Lawrence Thomas, 69, of Elizabethtown, on Faircloth Freeway, Clinton. Thomas fled from the Clinton Police Officer, reaching a speed of 85 mph in a 55 mph work zone.

He was driving with a revoked driver license due to a previous impaired driving offense, according to authorities. During the incident, Thomas struck and damaged multiple vehicles. Thomas was arrested and charged with three counts of hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage, driving while license revoked, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, and speeding.

While investigating the homicide, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators learned of Thomas’ arrest in Clinton. Investigators reached out to Clinton Police Department for additional information. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the vehicle Thomas was driving during the chase in Clinton.

“Evidence relating to the homicide was located inside of the vehicle,” a press release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Thomas’ residence.”

On March 4, Thomas was arrested at 511 Newkirk Street in Elizabethtown.

He has been charged with the first degree murder of Hazel Leach and transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, where he was processed and booked. He is currently being held without privilege of bond.

Sheriff’s officials in Columbus County shared their gratitude to local agencies, including Clinton Police Department and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Elizabethtown Police Department for their assistance during the investigation.