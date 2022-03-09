Turkey native marks half century in broadcasting

Harry Boomer, a native of Turkey, has gone on to big things in the world of broadcast journalism, and recently marked 50 years of dedication to his craft.

Boomer, who’s now a senior reporter at Channel 19 News in Cleveland, Ohio, celebrated hitting 50 years in December of last year and that milestone added yet another achievement to his lengthy and highly decorated career.

He’s spent the last 31 years of that career in Cleveland where he’s been a constant beacon in the world of broadcasting and pillar of Ohio’s community. In an article by Rhonda Crowder and R.T. Andrews from The Real Deal Press, a few of his many accomplishments were detailed.

According to The Real Deal Press, during his three decades in Cleveland, he’s become a three-time Emmy-nominated journalist. Boomer has won major awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Ohio Associated Press, Ohio Educational Telecommunications award for public affairs and special news , Women in Communications, Excellence in Journalism award from the Press Club of Cleveland and the National Association of Black Journalists [NABJ].

He was even inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Press Club of Cleveland’s Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2014, Boomer was named and honored as a HistoryMaker.

Even more of his achievements were highlighted in his biography from HistoryMakers. These included the Cleveland Communicators’ award for best single hard news story, the Cleveland Communicators’ award for public affairs service program and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting Fellowship award from the Multicultural Producers Forum.

The HistoryMakers is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational institution committed to preserving and making widely accessible the untold personal stories of both well-known and unsung African Americans.

Boomer was born in Turkey on Sept. 4, 1953, and is the youngest of 10 children born to his parents George and Lucy Boomer. His broadcast journalism journey began on Dec. 27, 1971, at the age of 17, in Washington, D.C., where he was hired by the WPGC 95.5 AM/FM radio station.

He’d serve in a few different D.C. area radio stations during that time in management positions including music director, assistant program director, and news director, including a stint as news director for Radio One’s flagship station, WOL-1450 AM.

He was also hired in his early radio career as an emcee for the D.C. clubbing scene, where he was a regular. This included places like the Mark IV Supper Club in Washington, where he hosted the likes of Sam and Dave, The Temptations, The O’Jays, The Whispers, The Stylistics, Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes featuring Teddy Pendergrass, Lou Rawls and Jerry Butler.

He’d make his way to Ohio in 1988 at the request of one of his brother’s Howard Law School roommates to work as program director for WBXT-900 AM in Canton.

This led to Boomer becoming a reporter, producer and major contributor for National Public Radio in the 1990s. While working for WBXT, he started volunteering at WUAB television station in Cleveland.

Soon after he was hired as a reporter where he was eventually promoted to anchor/reporter of 19 Action News at WOIO television where’s he’s remained the longest, continuous on air-anchor/reporter for both WOIO CBS 19 and WUAB The CW 43..

On top of being a senior reporter at Channel 19 he’s the executive producer and host of CW In Focus, a Sunday morning public affairs show that typically spotlights community groups and grass roots issues.

In his college days he studied at the Columbia School of Broadcasting, Northern Virginia Community and Cleveland State University.

On top of his work for WUAB and WOIO Boomer aided in producing “In Ohio After Nine” his statewide news magazine program which, at one point, was Ohio’s first and only statewide public radio newscast.

Boomer’s career is extensive, yet ongoing, and his impact to broadcast journalism is unprecedented. If his dedication and character needed any further description, the closing of The Real Deal Press article sums up why Sampson should be proud to call him one of their own.

“There is no such disconnect for Harry Boomer, who still regularly signs off local broadcasts by reading out his email address and phone number to offer himself to his audience as community event host or emcee. A Hough neighborhood resident, his close-knit connection with Greater Clevelanders is evidenced through a constant stream of community email responses, phone calls, event host invitations and emcee appearances.”

“The intimacy of Boomer’s relationship with his trusting Cleveland community is most clearly revealed when he signs off by encouraging audience members to call him Harry and his signature: “Please keep saying hello when you see me out and about — it means a lot to me.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.