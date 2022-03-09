Sampson County 4-H 2022 Horse Bowl Team, they were named Overall Champions for the Junior Division in the Southeast District.

Sampson County was among several counties that were represented at the Southeast District 4-H Horse Bowl Contest, held at the University of Mount Olive Student Farms on Feb 4.

Youth from across 18 different counties came to the contest to test their equine knowledge. The contest is designed similarly to Jeopardy, with the exception that youth compete in teams rather than individually. Youth are quizzed on a number of subject matters that may include anatomy, breeds, management and nutrition.

This year’s team consisted of Haley Matthis, Ella Rice, Magdalene Parker, Alana Starling and Kassandra Garason. They were coached by Majestic Riders 4-H Club leader, Megan Merritt.

The team competed in the contest and was the overall champions for the Junior Division in the Southeast District. Matthis took home top honors at the contest by winning Top High Junior Individual Overall by answering the most questions correctly throughout the day. Team members Starling and Rice were not far behind, with Rice placing 4th and Starling placing 8th high overall.

The team will be going on to represent the district as well as Sampson County on March 12, at the State 4-H Horse Bowl and Hippology Contest which is set to be held in Raleigh on the campus of North Carolina State University.