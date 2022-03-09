Land Transfers

Crumpler, Arnold Nelson, Crumpler, Joy S. to Crumpler, Ronald G.

Crumpler, Ashley,Aka, Crumpler, Daniel A, Crumpler, Daniel Ashley, , Crumpler, Eric, Crumpler, Eric D. to Crumpler, Arnold Nelson, Crumpler, Joy S.

Rich, Frances M.,BY Aif, Rich, Frances Morrow Mcdaniel,Aka, Rich, Robert Lee Jr.,AIF to Cayenne Acquisitions Group, LLC

Mitchell, Janet Delores Sharpe, Sharpe, Janet Delores to Davis, Carlton Randall

Naylor, Annie Grey to Lewis, Jackie Naylor

Bueno, Amarillis, Bueno, Pedro to Munoz, Doris Y., Munoz, Ernesto F.

D & J Land Enterprises, LLC, Miller, Dwight D.,MBRMGR to Covington & Shaw, LLC

Kessner, Theodore W., Sessoms, Frank T., Wydra, Michaela D., Wydra, Micheala D.,AKA, Young, Natalie K. to Saunders, Jeremiah, Saunders, Michele

Thurman Company to Barrera, Juan Cruz

Godwin, Joan B. to Godwin, Brian K., Godwin, Joan B., Godwin, Mark A.

Baggett, Linda E.,AKA, Baggett, Linda Hawley,Aka, Hawley, Linda E. to Davis, Babu

Faircloth, Pamela G.,MBRMGR, Faircloth, Paul Junior,Mbrmgr, Jpf Properties, LLC to Weeks, David Wayne

Dunn, Hilda W. to Hannah Creek Investments, LLC

Naylor, Alison to Pena, Jairo Azael Mendez, Rodriguez, Rosalba Garcia

Fann, Jeffrey F., Fann, Melanie Brooke to Mozingo, Aaron T., Mozingo, Tiffany N

Osorio, Jose G., Osorio, Jose Gerardo to Nolasco, Yazmin Marileth Romero, Osorio, Edwin Ernesto

Rackley, John Wayne, Rackley, Linda to Shirdon, Irma, Shirdon, Peter

Richardson, Candice H., Richardson, Dylan, Richardson, Dylan S. to Honeycutt, Almond D., Honeycutt, Sherry W.

Willis, Robert C. to Croom, Robin Genelle Willis, Willis, Robert C.

Willis, Robert C. to Willis, Phyllis Diane, Willis, Robert Anthony, Willis, Robert C.

Willis, Robert C. to Raynor, Amy Willis, Raynor, Gregory M., Willis, Robert C.

Jackson, Edwin P, Jackson, Tonya P to Derosier, Johna, Derosier, Michael A

Butler, Penny, Butler, Ronnie A. to Sutton, Ashely

Mojica, Margarita Juanchi, Sinclair, David L., Sinclair, Sharon to Mojica, Margarita Juanchi

Rackley, Emmitt Lee to Peterson, Barbara Ann, Peterson, James Abram

Alston, Cleopatra S., ESTATE, Mcmillan, Tejuana to Mcmillan, Tejuana

Pope, James Causton, Pope, William Wayne to Dodson, William Anthony Jr.

Carter, Christopher J. to Morrisey, Bryant D.

Beasley, Brenda Holt, Beasley, Geradline, Estate, Beasley, Marshall Gwyn, Beasley, Otis Jr., Beasley, Sharon R., Beasley, Sharon Rose, Exr, Beasley, Sharon Rose, Beasley, Steven Craig, Beasley, Terry L, Beasley, Terry Lynn, Beasley, Wendolyn Johnson to Beasley, Marshall Gwyn, Beasley, Otis Jr., Beasley, Sharon Rose, Beasley, Steven Craig

Tart, Joseph Aaron, Tart & Fairchild Investments, LLC, to Jfc Partnership, LLC

Riley, Kelly Joe to Osorio, Joseph M Jr.

Tew, Marty Shannon, Tew, Sara Fisher, Tew, Marty Shannon, , Williamson, Alfonza, Williamson, Geraldine to Carpaz Ven, LLC

Hudson, D. Dwight Jr.M Hudson, Phyllis J. to Harris, Arthur R.

Allen, Mary, Tr, Badger, Diane,Tr, Hill, James E.,TR, Hollingsworth, Beverly,Tr, Mckoy, Bernard,Tr, Melvin, Drew P.,TR, St. Stephen Ame Zion Church to Ruiz, Wendy Lizeth Garcia, Tezcucano, Gabriel Rodolfo Mendieta

Hicks, Evelyn R., Hicks, Evelyn Renee, Hicks, Kenneth S, Hicks, Kenneth Stanley to Hicks, John-Von Larvar Antwan

Edwards, Brittany, Edwards, Louis to Spell, John Larkin

Kirk Visser, Cynthia R., Kirk-Visser, Cynthia R., Visser, Albert G., Visser, Cynthia R. Kirk to Rogers, David Howard

Dunlap, Tracie Dawn,Fka, Hasslocher, James C., Hasslocher, Tracie,

Pearce, Sandra Lynn S., Shipp, Joseph Linwood, Shipp, Mona P. to

Shipp, Joseph Linwood, Shipp, Mona P.

Jordan, Daisha P. to Laines, Jose Daniel Acosta

Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance, Inc. to Leon, Juan Domingo Avila

Edgar Marvin Johnson Revocable Living Trust, Johnson, Robert C.,TR to Venture Manor, Inc.

Fay Servicing, LLC,Aif, Nrpl Trust -,BY Aif to International Properties & Investments LLC

Byrd, Amy P., Byrd, Charles Lee to Wooten, Neraida Dalila

Howard, Alton Christopher, Howard, Marcia J., Howard, Susan R., Howard, Susan Raglin, Howard, Timothy Lee to Wilders Farm, LLC

Marshburn, James Thomas to Hudson, Pelmon Jart Jr., Hudson, Phagan Joe

Carroll, Howard David, Carroll, Kevin Jr, Carroll, Kevin R. Jr., King, Shannon Lynn to Jones, Floyd Lee Jr., Jones, Kimberly D.

Worley, Marcus A., Worley, Melissa D to Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance, Inc

Gingras, Robyn C. to Johnson, William A.

Matthews, Annie Carter, Matthews, John Vaiden Jr., Matthews, Annie Carter,Tr, to Matthews, John Vaiden Jr.,TR, The John And Annie Matthews Revocable Trust

Matthews, Annie Carter, Matthews, John Vaiden Jr. to Matthews, Annie Carter,Tr, Matthews, John Vaiden Jr.,TR, The John And Annie Matthews Revocable Trust

Blue, Janie Ruth J.,FKA, Williams, Janie C. to Cameron, Bernard L., Williams, Janie C.

Sessoms, Brittany, Sessoms, Jacob W. to Gettig, Marsha

Dail, James L.,MGR, James Dail, LLC, to Dail, James L.,MGR, James Dail, LLC

Faircloth, Rhonda Cashwell, Renegar, Michael, Renegar, Susan Cashwell to Griffin, Robert A., Griffin, Susan M.

Hope, Lois T., Hope, Lois T.,AIF, Hope, Samuel J.,BY Aif to Hope, John R.

Hope, John R. to Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Silvey, Michael L. Iii, Silvey, Tabitha, Silvey, Tabitha B. to Andrade, Delia Araceli Sanchez, Robles, Mario Alberto Hernandez

Cannady, Samuel Lee,By Aif, Tyndall, Junius D.,AIF to Cannady, Donnie Lee

Cannady, Donnie Lee, Cannady, Lynn Mclamb, Cannady, Samuel Lee,By, Aif, Tyndall, Junius D.,AIF to Cannady, Donnie Lee, , Cannady, Lynn Mclamb, Cannady, Samuel Lee

Lilley, Rose West, Lilley, Stephen C., West, David Wayne, West, Rhonda G. to Lilley, Rose West, Lilley, Stephen C.

Reyes, Luis Salazar to Porkberry Farms, LLC

Walker, Clarence Alfred to Marshall, Frances D.

Barwick, Cayla Hobbs, Barwick, James Aaron, Rabon, Charles Brandon, Rabon, Meagan Hobbs to Avery, Jamie, Avery, William

International Properties & Investments, LLC, Reyes, Fausto Joel,Mbrmgr to Almendarez, Nilcia Ramona Cruz

Meza, Baltazar Rivera, Rivera, Baltazar to Briceno, Juan Rosales

Whitt, Shirley Elizabeth to Smith, Brandon, Smith, Fransisca

Tyndall, Jimmy R., Tyndall, Vivian A., Tyndall, Vivian W. to Nora Group, LLC

Parnell, Joseph A to Cruz, William Arrieta

Lucas, Elizabeth Mcnutt, Lucas, George Hamilton to Hairr, Julia Gautier

Horton, Alicia Best to Horton, Jeffrey Brent

Mccallop, Nakyshae,Mgrmbr, Relentless Transformations, LLC, to Smith, Earl Douglas

Parker, Judy Ann, Parker, Sammy F., to Raynor, Bobby Carlyle

Bennett, Warren Christopher to Gaspar, Joel, Terron, Rufina

Tew, Arthur Deleon to Hoskin, Patricia L. Tew, Tew, Arthur Deleon

Aman, Anita M., Aman, Anthony S. to Aman, Anthony S.

Barbour, Helen Stancil,Co Admr, Barbour, Helen Stancil, Hubbard, Christy Stancil,Co Admr, Hubbard, Christy Stancil, Hubbard, Roger Douglas, Stancil, Gloria Tyndall, Stancil, James Keith, Stancil, Marie Franklin Starling,Estate, Stancil, Richard Alan, Stancil, Ruby Sills to Wrench Properties, LLC

T&T Boys Inc to Bences Magallon, David, Bences-Magallon, David, Magallon, David Bences

Bage, Jennifer Simmons, Bage, John, Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Wiseman, Bryan, to Stone, Ginger S.

Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Stone, Ginger S., Wiseman, Bryan, to Stone, Ginger S.

Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Stone, Ginger S., Wiseman, Bryan to Simmons, Eric V.

Bage, Jennifer Simmons, Bage, John, Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Wiseman, Bryan to Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher

Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Stone, Ginger S., Wiseman, Bryan,To Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher

Rachel, Christopher, Rachel, Karen to Lemaster, Roger

Howard, Jo Ann Butler, Howard, Joann Butler, Howard, Tex, Howard, Tex Sr. to Howard, Alex, Howard, Jo Ann Butler, Howard, Joann Butler, Howard, Lazita Ann, Howard, Tex, Howard, Tex Sr.

Price, Betty R. to Sessoms, Brittany R., Sessoms, Jacob W.

Godwin, Eloise E., Godwin, Eloise Elizabeth, Godwin, Thaddeus Lorenzo to Robinson, Belinda

Esporza, Jose L. Gomez, Esporza, Jose Luis Gomez to Nunez, Eloy Palacio, Sanchez, Bricela Amaya

Arlene W. Matthis Living Trust, Matthis, Arlene W.,TR, Matthis, Oscar W.,TR, Oscar W. Matthis Living Trust to Matthis, Leslie Pate, Matthis, Wrenn Williams

Jim Warren Mobile Homes, Inc., T & W Development,Dba to Thornton Loggin Co., Whitley, Richard Scott

Godwin, Eloise E, Godwin, Eloise Elizabeth, Godwin, Thaddeus Lorenzo to Mckoy, James Edward

Carlisle, Charles E., Carlisle, Charles F.,AKA, Carlisle, Dale W. to Carlisle, Robert Edward

Justice, Jermaine, Justice, Jermaine Treysean, Justice, Lasha, Justice, Lasha Ashanti,

Justice, Rhonda Powell to Justice, Linda Marie

Lee, Lethia Robinson to Lamb, Felicia Denise, Lee, Lethia Robinson

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Hernandez, Evelyn, Santos, Benjamin Jr.

Cuevas, Daniel Diaz, Morales, Leismy Garnica to Stephens, Gordon Dan Jr., Stephens, Tammy

Herring, Gail W., Herring, Michael L. to Herring, Donald Christopher

Coombs, Meredith Rachel, Coombs, Steven Cody to Coombs, Meredith Rachel, Coombs, Steven Cody

Burch Farms, LLC to Murphy-Brown, LLC, Thornton, Elston Jr., Thornton, Erma Graham, Thornton, Erma Jean,Aka to Butler, Katelynn Dean

King, Mary Ivey to Kingswood Investment Properties, LLC, Smith, Marilyn R. to Smith, April A., Smith, Arnold D.

Freedom Constructors, Inc. Of Dunn to Bowker, Margo Montgomery

Goodrich, Laura E., Goodrich, William John Jr.,to Warren, Brenda N., Warren, Gary L.

Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc. to Mayo, Amanda Marie, Mayo, Jonathan Druiett Roy

Marriage Licenses

Timothy Scott Kramer to Ann Cavenaugh Warren

Anthony Brian Ausley to Anna Gayle Caudle

James David Jackson to KAren Renee SMith

HUnter Justin Young to Meredith Julia Sutton

Gary Wayne Sessoms to Amy Lynn Boyette Walker

Taylor Lewis Calcutt to Berkley Anne Lyon

LeeRoy Faison to Wendy MIchelle Bowden

NAthan Glen Chabot to Morgan Brianan Marshburn

Steven Javier Cardona to Renea Nicole Bolt

Miguel Damian Lopez to Mallory Kay Turner

Births

Adamari Elizabeth Lopez to Carlos Lopez and Damaris Lopez

Kase Ama’Jallah ARmwood to Tiara Hart

Marielynn Rey Millen to Cory MIllen and Josie Effler

Mia Giselle Ruiz Romero to Erlin Ruiz Giron and Rixy Romero Ramos

Myla Imani Graves to Ear and Leah Graves

Madelynn Lee Page to Jacob Page and Kristine Kolakowski

Warren Hayes Spell to Mickie Spell and Candis Tyndall

Jazlyn Marie Venegas to Juan Vanegas and MAria Crespo

Yareni Yamil Bonilla Vazquez to Wendy Gonazlez Vazquez

Deaths

Margaret Brock

Elma Frances Sutton

Lois Ruth McCullen JoAnn Robinson

Linda Alline Batchelor

Glenn Marvin Smith

Kaelyn Alexis Kennedy

Evelyn Marie Waters

Donald Elwood HAwley

Nell Joy Crumpler

Connie Strouth

Raymond Jackie Hudson

Perry Fletcher Butler

Regina Gail Williams

Christopher John Hyz Sr.

Carolyn Sue Edwards