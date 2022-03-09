Land Transfers
Crumpler, Arnold Nelson, Crumpler, Joy S. to Crumpler, Ronald G.
Crumpler, Ashley,Aka, Crumpler, Daniel A, Crumpler, Daniel Ashley, , Crumpler, Eric, Crumpler, Eric D. to Crumpler, Arnold Nelson, Crumpler, Joy S.
Rich, Frances M.,BY Aif, Rich, Frances Morrow Mcdaniel,Aka, Rich, Robert Lee Jr.,AIF to Cayenne Acquisitions Group, LLC
Mitchell, Janet Delores Sharpe, Sharpe, Janet Delores to Davis, Carlton Randall
Naylor, Annie Grey to Lewis, Jackie Naylor
Bueno, Amarillis, Bueno, Pedro to Munoz, Doris Y., Munoz, Ernesto F.
D & J Land Enterprises, LLC, Miller, Dwight D.,MBRMGR to Covington & Shaw, LLC
Kessner, Theodore W., Sessoms, Frank T., Wydra, Michaela D., Wydra, Micheala D.,AKA, Young, Natalie K. to Saunders, Jeremiah, Saunders, Michele
Thurman Company to Barrera, Juan Cruz
Godwin, Joan B. to Godwin, Brian K., Godwin, Joan B., Godwin, Mark A.
Baggett, Linda E.,AKA, Baggett, Linda Hawley,Aka, Hawley, Linda E. to Davis, Babu
Faircloth, Pamela G.,MBRMGR, Faircloth, Paul Junior,Mbrmgr, Jpf Properties, LLC to Weeks, David Wayne
Dunn, Hilda W. to Hannah Creek Investments, LLC
Naylor, Alison to Pena, Jairo Azael Mendez, Rodriguez, Rosalba Garcia
Fann, Jeffrey F., Fann, Melanie Brooke to Mozingo, Aaron T., Mozingo, Tiffany N
Osorio, Jose G., Osorio, Jose Gerardo to Nolasco, Yazmin Marileth Romero, Osorio, Edwin Ernesto
Rackley, John Wayne, Rackley, Linda to Shirdon, Irma, Shirdon, Peter
Richardson, Candice H., Richardson, Dylan, Richardson, Dylan S. to Honeycutt, Almond D., Honeycutt, Sherry W.
Willis, Robert C. to Croom, Robin Genelle Willis, Willis, Robert C.
Willis, Robert C. to Willis, Phyllis Diane, Willis, Robert Anthony, Willis, Robert C.
Willis, Robert C. to Raynor, Amy Willis, Raynor, Gregory M., Willis, Robert C.
Jackson, Edwin P, Jackson, Tonya P to Derosier, Johna, Derosier, Michael A
Butler, Penny, Butler, Ronnie A. to Sutton, Ashely
Mojica, Margarita Juanchi, Sinclair, David L., Sinclair, Sharon to Mojica, Margarita Juanchi
Rackley, Emmitt Lee to Peterson, Barbara Ann, Peterson, James Abram
Alston, Cleopatra S., ESTATE, Mcmillan, Tejuana to Mcmillan, Tejuana
Pope, James Causton, Pope, William Wayne to Dodson, William Anthony Jr.
Carter, Christopher J. to Morrisey, Bryant D.
Beasley, Brenda Holt, Beasley, Geradline, Estate, Beasley, Marshall Gwyn, Beasley, Otis Jr., Beasley, Sharon R., Beasley, Sharon Rose, Exr, Beasley, Sharon Rose, Beasley, Steven Craig, Beasley, Terry L, Beasley, Terry Lynn, Beasley, Wendolyn Johnson to Beasley, Marshall Gwyn, Beasley, Otis Jr., Beasley, Sharon Rose, Beasley, Steven Craig
Tart, Joseph Aaron, Tart & Fairchild Investments, LLC, to Jfc Partnership, LLC
Riley, Kelly Joe to Osorio, Joseph M Jr.
Tew, Marty Shannon, Tew, Sara Fisher, Tew, Marty Shannon, , Williamson, Alfonza, Williamson, Geraldine to Carpaz Ven, LLC
Hudson, D. Dwight Jr.M Hudson, Phyllis J. to Harris, Arthur R.
Allen, Mary, Tr, Badger, Diane,Tr, Hill, James E.,TR, Hollingsworth, Beverly,Tr, Mckoy, Bernard,Tr, Melvin, Drew P.,TR, St. Stephen Ame Zion Church to Ruiz, Wendy Lizeth Garcia, Tezcucano, Gabriel Rodolfo Mendieta
Hicks, Evelyn R., Hicks, Evelyn Renee, Hicks, Kenneth S, Hicks, Kenneth Stanley to Hicks, John-Von Larvar Antwan
Edwards, Brittany, Edwards, Louis to Spell, John Larkin
Kirk Visser, Cynthia R., Kirk-Visser, Cynthia R., Visser, Albert G., Visser, Cynthia R. Kirk to Rogers, David Howard
Dunlap, Tracie Dawn,Fka, Hasslocher, James C., Hasslocher, Tracie,
Pearce, Sandra Lynn S., Shipp, Joseph Linwood, Shipp, Mona P. to
Shipp, Joseph Linwood, Shipp, Mona P.
Jordan, Daisha P. to Laines, Jose Daniel Acosta
Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance, Inc. to Leon, Juan Domingo Avila
Edgar Marvin Johnson Revocable Living Trust, Johnson, Robert C.,TR to Venture Manor, Inc.
Fay Servicing, LLC,Aif, Nrpl Trust -,BY Aif to International Properties & Investments LLC
Byrd, Amy P., Byrd, Charles Lee to Wooten, Neraida Dalila
Howard, Alton Christopher, Howard, Marcia J., Howard, Susan R., Howard, Susan Raglin, Howard, Timothy Lee to Wilders Farm, LLC
Marshburn, James Thomas to Hudson, Pelmon Jart Jr., Hudson, Phagan Joe
Carroll, Howard David, Carroll, Kevin Jr, Carroll, Kevin R. Jr., King, Shannon Lynn to Jones, Floyd Lee Jr., Jones, Kimberly D.
Worley, Marcus A., Worley, Melissa D to Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance, Inc
Gingras, Robyn C. to Johnson, William A.
Matthews, Annie Carter, Matthews, John Vaiden Jr., Matthews, Annie Carter,Tr, to Matthews, John Vaiden Jr.,TR, The John And Annie Matthews Revocable Trust
Matthews, Annie Carter, Matthews, John Vaiden Jr. to Matthews, Annie Carter,Tr, Matthews, John Vaiden Jr.,TR, The John And Annie Matthews Revocable Trust
Blue, Janie Ruth J.,FKA, Williams, Janie C. to Cameron, Bernard L., Williams, Janie C.
Sessoms, Brittany, Sessoms, Jacob W. to Gettig, Marsha
Dail, James L.,MGR, James Dail, LLC, to Dail, James L.,MGR, James Dail, LLC
Faircloth, Rhonda Cashwell, Renegar, Michael, Renegar, Susan Cashwell to Griffin, Robert A., Griffin, Susan M.
Hope, Lois T., Hope, Lois T.,AIF, Hope, Samuel J.,BY Aif to Hope, John R.
Hope, John R. to Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Silvey, Michael L. Iii, Silvey, Tabitha, Silvey, Tabitha B. to Andrade, Delia Araceli Sanchez, Robles, Mario Alberto Hernandez
Cannady, Samuel Lee,By Aif, Tyndall, Junius D.,AIF to Cannady, Donnie Lee
Cannady, Donnie Lee, Cannady, Lynn Mclamb, Cannady, Samuel Lee,By, Aif, Tyndall, Junius D.,AIF to Cannady, Donnie Lee, , Cannady, Lynn Mclamb, Cannady, Samuel Lee
Lilley, Rose West, Lilley, Stephen C., West, David Wayne, West, Rhonda G. to Lilley, Rose West, Lilley, Stephen C.
Reyes, Luis Salazar to Porkberry Farms, LLC
Walker, Clarence Alfred to Marshall, Frances D.
Barwick, Cayla Hobbs, Barwick, James Aaron, Rabon, Charles Brandon, Rabon, Meagan Hobbs to Avery, Jamie, Avery, William
International Properties & Investments, LLC, Reyes, Fausto Joel,Mbrmgr to Almendarez, Nilcia Ramona Cruz
Meza, Baltazar Rivera, Rivera, Baltazar to Briceno, Juan Rosales
Whitt, Shirley Elizabeth to Smith, Brandon, Smith, Fransisca
Tyndall, Jimmy R., Tyndall, Vivian A., Tyndall, Vivian W. to Nora Group, LLC
Parnell, Joseph A to Cruz, William Arrieta
Lucas, Elizabeth Mcnutt, Lucas, George Hamilton to Hairr, Julia Gautier
Horton, Alicia Best to Horton, Jeffrey Brent
Mccallop, Nakyshae,Mgrmbr, Relentless Transformations, LLC, to Smith, Earl Douglas
Parker, Judy Ann, Parker, Sammy F., to Raynor, Bobby Carlyle
Bennett, Warren Christopher to Gaspar, Joel, Terron, Rufina
Tew, Arthur Deleon to Hoskin, Patricia L. Tew, Tew, Arthur Deleon
Aman, Anita M., Aman, Anthony S. to Aman, Anthony S.
Barbour, Helen Stancil,Co Admr, Barbour, Helen Stancil, Hubbard, Christy Stancil,Co Admr, Hubbard, Christy Stancil, Hubbard, Roger Douglas, Stancil, Gloria Tyndall, Stancil, James Keith, Stancil, Marie Franklin Starling,Estate, Stancil, Richard Alan, Stancil, Ruby Sills to Wrench Properties, LLC
T&T Boys Inc to Bences Magallon, David, Bences-Magallon, David, Magallon, David Bences
Bage, Jennifer Simmons, Bage, John, Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Wiseman, Bryan, to Stone, Ginger S.
Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Stone, Ginger S., Wiseman, Bryan, to Stone, Ginger S.
Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Stone, Ginger S., Wiseman, Bryan to Simmons, Eric V.
Bage, Jennifer Simmons, Bage, John, Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Wiseman, Bryan to Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher
Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher, Simmons, Dorothy J.,ESTATE, Simmons, Eric V., Simmons, Sue, Stone, Gilbert L., Stone, Ginger S.,ADMR, Stone, Ginger S., Wiseman, Bryan,To Simmons, Amber, Simmons, Christopher
Rachel, Christopher, Rachel, Karen to Lemaster, Roger
Howard, Jo Ann Butler, Howard, Joann Butler, Howard, Tex, Howard, Tex Sr. to Howard, Alex, Howard, Jo Ann Butler, Howard, Joann Butler, Howard, Lazita Ann, Howard, Tex, Howard, Tex Sr.
Price, Betty R. to Sessoms, Brittany R., Sessoms, Jacob W.
Godwin, Eloise E., Godwin, Eloise Elizabeth, Godwin, Thaddeus Lorenzo to Robinson, Belinda
Esporza, Jose L. Gomez, Esporza, Jose Luis Gomez to Nunez, Eloy Palacio, Sanchez, Bricela Amaya
Arlene W. Matthis Living Trust, Matthis, Arlene W.,TR, Matthis, Oscar W.,TR, Oscar W. Matthis Living Trust to Matthis, Leslie Pate, Matthis, Wrenn Williams
Jim Warren Mobile Homes, Inc., T & W Development,Dba to Thornton Loggin Co., Whitley, Richard Scott
Godwin, Eloise E, Godwin, Eloise Elizabeth, Godwin, Thaddeus Lorenzo to Mckoy, James Edward
Carlisle, Charles E., Carlisle, Charles F.,AKA, Carlisle, Dale W. to Carlisle, Robert Edward
Justice, Jermaine, Justice, Jermaine Treysean, Justice, Lasha, Justice, Lasha Ashanti,
Justice, Rhonda Powell to Justice, Linda Marie
Lee, Lethia Robinson to Lamb, Felicia Denise, Lee, Lethia Robinson
Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Hernandez, Evelyn, Santos, Benjamin Jr.
Cuevas, Daniel Diaz, Morales, Leismy Garnica to Stephens, Gordon Dan Jr., Stephens, Tammy
Herring, Gail W., Herring, Michael L. to Herring, Donald Christopher
Coombs, Meredith Rachel, Coombs, Steven Cody to Coombs, Meredith Rachel, Coombs, Steven Cody
Burch Farms, LLC to Murphy-Brown, LLC, Thornton, Elston Jr., Thornton, Erma Graham, Thornton, Erma Jean,Aka to Butler, Katelynn Dean
King, Mary Ivey to Kingswood Investment Properties, LLC, Smith, Marilyn R. to Smith, April A., Smith, Arnold D.
Freedom Constructors, Inc. Of Dunn to Bowker, Margo Montgomery
Goodrich, Laura E., Goodrich, William John Jr.,to Warren, Brenda N., Warren, Gary L.
Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc. to Mayo, Amanda Marie, Mayo, Jonathan Druiett Roy
Marriage Licenses
Timothy Scott Kramer to Ann Cavenaugh Warren
Anthony Brian Ausley to Anna Gayle Caudle
James David Jackson to KAren Renee SMith
HUnter Justin Young to Meredith Julia Sutton
Gary Wayne Sessoms to Amy Lynn Boyette Walker
Taylor Lewis Calcutt to Berkley Anne Lyon
LeeRoy Faison to Wendy MIchelle Bowden
NAthan Glen Chabot to Morgan Brianan Marshburn
Steven Javier Cardona to Renea Nicole Bolt
Miguel Damian Lopez to Mallory Kay Turner
Births
Adamari Elizabeth Lopez to Carlos Lopez and Damaris Lopez
Kase Ama’Jallah ARmwood to Tiara Hart
Marielynn Rey Millen to Cory MIllen and Josie Effler
Mia Giselle Ruiz Romero to Erlin Ruiz Giron and Rixy Romero Ramos
Myla Imani Graves to Ear and Leah Graves
Madelynn Lee Page to Jacob Page and Kristine Kolakowski
Warren Hayes Spell to Mickie Spell and Candis Tyndall
Jazlyn Marie Venegas to Juan Vanegas and MAria Crespo
Yareni Yamil Bonilla Vazquez to Wendy Gonazlez Vazquez
Deaths
Margaret Brock
Elma Frances Sutton
Lois Ruth McCullen JoAnn Robinson
Linda Alline Batchelor
Glenn Marvin Smith
Kaelyn Alexis Kennedy
Evelyn Marie Waters
Donald Elwood HAwley
Nell Joy Crumpler
Connie Strouth
Raymond Jackie Hudson
Perry Fletcher Butler
Regina Gail Williams
Christopher John Hyz Sr.
Carolyn Sue Edwards