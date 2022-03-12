MOUNT OLIVE — Over 400 high school students recently attended the NC FFA Statewide Event held at the University of Mount Olive. Students competed in three career development events – Ag Sales, Farm Business Management, and Marketing Plan.

The Farm Business Management, Ag Sales, and Marketing Plan Career Development Events evaluate FFA members’ knowledge and ability to manage agricultural operations, market agricultural products and services, and sell agricultural commodities by applying economic and agribusiness principles. Farm Business Management competitors are tested on economic principles and problem-solving analysis to evaluate the students’ ability to apply learned skills to real-life situations.

FFA members who participated in the Ag Sales CDE were judged on a five-minute sales presentation and evaluated on their knowledge of a given product, as well as their ability to meet customer needs and concerns.

“Through this competition FFA members learn valuable interpersonal skills,” stated Dr. Jason Davis, assistant dean in the School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences at UMO. “The event teaches students to solve problems, communicate effectively, and to work individually and as a team to sell products using real examples and scenarios.”

“It is exciting to see blue jackets, FFA members, and agricultural education teachers from across the state compete in these important North Carolina FFA Career Development Events,” stated Edward Olive, Director of the Agribusiness Center in the School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences at UMO. “Events like these provide opportunities for UMO faculty, staff, and students to work together to support FFA members.”

Winners from the day-long event will be recognized at the State FFA convention held in Raleigh June 21-23, 2022. Winning chapters will advance to compete at the National FFA Convention & Expo to be held in Indianapolis, Ind., in October.