Project spearheaded by Sampson facility brings upgrades to town

Fulfilling a promise: Faison Mayor Carolyn Kenyon promised to take a trip down the slide once the project was complete.

Faison Playground: Pictured, from left, are Enviva’s Bradley Taylor and Hunter Sizemore, Faison Mayor Carolyn Kenyon, Faison Public Works Director Jimmy Tyndall, Faison Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott and Enviva’s Johnathan Toler.

Enviva was pleased to partner with the Town of Faison to provide mulch for a newly upgraded playground facility located at the town’s recreation center.

This most recent donation marks Enviva’s continued support of Faison’s Parks and Recreation Department, company officials noted. Last year, Enviva associates participated in a work day associated with the town’s soccer program.

Enviva had chance for photo opportunity on Monday with Faison leadership and Enviva associates from the company’s facility with the newly-installed playground equipment and fresh mulch. Enviva sponsored the mulch, which was a direct request from Faison Mayor Carolyn Kenyon.

Kenyon reportedly promised she would go down the slide when the playground was built and the mulch was in place. So, Public Works Director Jimmy Tyndall made Kenyon keep her promise.