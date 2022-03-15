Extension Master Gardener Volunteer training class set

Would you like to know how to garden more successfully? Do you want to learn about the science of gardening? Would you like to join a group of garden enthusiasts? Are you interested in sharing your knowledge with others? If so, you should become an Extension Master Gardener Volunteer (EMGV)!

Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers, and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn, and enjoy helping others. They are able to communicate with diverse groups of people to discuss their love and knowledge of gardening.

What really sets EMGV’s apart from other home gardeners is their specialized training in horticulture and their willingness to educate others. EMGV’s work through their county Cooperative Extension Office to provide the public with unbiased, research-based information on gardens, lawns, and landscapes.

Is the Extension Master Gardener Program for you? To help you decide, ask yourself these questions:

• Do I want to learn more about the care of plants?

• Am I eager to participate in a practical training program?

• Do I enjoy spending time with other garden enthusiast?

• Do I have time to take and complete the 14-week training?

• Do I like sharing my knowledge and love of plants with others?

The EMGV initial training course will be offered at the Sampson County Extension Center in Clinton. Classes are taught by the Extension Staff, local experts, and EMGV’s. Topics include the basics of lawn care, landscaping, vegetable and flower gardens, environmental stewardship, insect, disease, weed management and others. The 14-week face-to-face course begins Wednesday, April 6. Classes are every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The cost of the course is $100 with a textbook or $75 without a textbook.

To download an application, visit the Sampson County Extension webpage at https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/become-a-master-gardener-volunteer-3/. You can also pick up an application at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office at 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton NC 28328.

For more information, contact the EMGV plant clinic or the Sampson County Extension Office at 910-592-7161.

Brad Hardison is the director of the Sampson County Cooperative Extension and has served as an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]