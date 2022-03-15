‘Partners’ among those honored across state

A few years back, Bill Scott, of First Citizens Bank in Clinton, center, presented a donation to Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen of Sampson Partners.

RALEIGH — Thirty-three North Carolina Main Street Champions have been recognized for their dedication to downtown revitalization, and focus on strong communities, a release said.

The Clinton Sampson Partners Board of Directors was included in that list.

Last week the 2021 recognitions were presented in a virtual recognition ceremony, allowing this 33 to join up with the others, coming to a “grand total of 837 Main Street Champions who have been recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce since 2000”.

“There are three common elements that are found in successful communities. These elements are asset based economic development strategies, public and private partnerships, and local champions,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development at the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Main Street Coordinator and Planning Director Mary Rose said that she is hoping to give the official recognition at the next City council meeting.

“Main Street Champions are the key to success in downtown revitalization. They possess courage to move downtown forward; they fight for positive change and do that with creativity and innovation; and they actively get things done, while staying focused on the downtown’s economic development strategies,” said Liz Parham, Director of the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center at Commerce.

The 2021 North Carolina Main Street Champions are:

Ronnie Michael, Albemarle; Joel McClosky, Asheboro; Flower Power Volunteers, Belmont; J.C. Vargas, Bessemer City; David Jackson, Boone; Tracy Schmidt, Burlington; Sampson Partners Board of Directors, Clinton; Joseph and Stephanie Wach, Edenton; Pat Nanney, Forest City; Bob and Pat Barker, Fuquay-Varina; Jihan Hodges, Garner; Barbara Hughes, Hendersonville; Dave Leonetti, Hickory Kenneth J. Pflieger, Kings Mountain; Myra Stone, Laurinburg; Steven and Jamie Stewart, Lenoir; Terra Greene, Lexington; Mike Conley, Marion; Paul and Kristin Thompson, Mooresville; Arts Council of Carteret County, Morehead City; Mark Koziel, Maryann Koziel, and Kris Schum, Morganton; Bryan Grote, Mount Airy; Melanie Morrison, Reidsville; Troy Davis, Rocky Mount; Sherry Clayton, Roxboro Monte Vega, Rutherfordton; Whitney Wallace Williams, Salisbury; City of Sanford Public Works Department, Sanford; Tara Dunn, Smithfield; Brittany Marlow, Statesville; Nick Fischer, Tryon; Lisa Hayes, Wake Forest; and Michael and Mary Sargent, Wilson.

