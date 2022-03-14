US Attorney: 8-year long drug conspiracy

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A Clinton man was sentenced last week to more than 13 years for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana that began in 2012 and extended into 2019.

Edward Neil Corbett, 42, pled guilty to the charges on Dec.7, 2020. He was sentenced to 165 months in prison (13 years, 9 months) and five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement late last week after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, and ATF investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons prosecuted the case.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Corbett was responsible for distributing over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,500 grams of cocaine, and 34 kilograms of marijuana.

“The investigation revealed that Corbett provided drugs to several violent gang members in Sampson County,” the U,S. Attorney’s Office release stated. “Corbett was also held accountable for possessing dangerous weapons during his drug trafficking and maintaining a house in Clinton to distribute his drugs.”

According to prior Sampson Independent reports, Corbett was arrested back in September 2019 for allegedly selling drugs from an accessory apartment located in the rear of a residence on Park Avenue in Clinton. The Clinton Police Department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team “amplified an existing investigation into the activities at the location” based on a complaint, according to reports.

During a search of the home, officers seized methamphetamines, Xanax, marijuana, digital scales and baggies, reports state. Officers also discovered and seized copper piping used for an illegal still, and were able to dispose of mash which was being prepared for making liquor, Edwards noted.

Corbett was among the arrests made in the case, and received 20 counts related to drug sales and possession at that time.

According to court records through the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Corbett has been convicted many times over the years on drug-related charges, most of them in Sampson County. Another conviction came out of Cumberland. The convictions occurred from 2006 to 2012, records show.