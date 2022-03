A group shot of Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club members, outside of Ribeyes, where the club meets on Mondays at noon.

A presentation at this week’s Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club meeting was made by two RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) participants, Kennedy Carter, left, and Laci Lucas, who recently attended the annual District 7730 RYLA Conference.

