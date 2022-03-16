North Carolina is home to so many wonderful people, places, and things. Have you ever been camping or hiking at a state park? Visited the Museums of History or Natural Sciences in Raleigh? Have you visited an aquarium, the N.C. Zoo, or a state historic site? Or even read a historical marker? If you said yes to any of those questions, you’ve interacted with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

I am honored to lead the department that takes care of the things people love about North Carolina. We manage, enhance, and celebrate our state’s rich history, diverse arts and culture, science, and spectacular natural areas.

We were created in 1972, becoming the first cabinet-level office of any state in the country to manage the state’s history, arts, and culture. In 2015, the word “natural” was added to our name when several divisions, including state parks, the zoo, and aquariums were transferred to our department. 2022 marks our 50th anniversary!

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is home to the state’s 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 41 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the N.C. Symphony, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office, Office of State Archaeology, the African American Heritage Commission, and the Office of Land and Water Stewardship — and more.

Our sites and stories create a shared sense of identity among us as North Carolinians. They literally provide common ground. All are welcome.

I invite you to join in our 50th celebration by visiting some of our many sites and engaging in the programming we offer, both in person and digitally. Find out more at www.ncdcr.gov. We are proud to serve all of you and look forward to continuing this service into the next 50 years and beyond.

This is your state and it’s our mission to celebrate it — and you. Join us!

D. Reid Wilson is secretary for the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.