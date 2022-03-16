CLINTON — Jane Warren Precythe Hollingsworth, 74, of 110 Winnifred Street, Faison, NC, passed away Monday night March 14, 2022 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, NC.

Jane, born Nov. 21, 1947, was the daughter of the late Ralph Douglas and Mildred Virginia Warren Precythe. A lifelong resident of Faison, she was the widow of the late Gary William Hollingsworth, and a much-loved Mama, Mama Jane, wife, sister, aunt and daughter.

Her life was one of service to her family, to her community and to her church. Jane lovingly cared for all her family – there to provide the encouraging word, a creative idea, or to tend to them in times of need. She served as a Faison town commissioner for 28 years, a substitute teacher during her daughter’s early years and as a fraud investigator for Sampson County Social Services for 28 years. She tirelessly shared her talents at Faison Presbyterian Church in a variety of capacities including as an Elder of the Session.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Gary William Hollingsworth. Jane is survived by her daughter, Robin Hollingsworth Williford and husband Joey Wood Williford; her beloved grandchildren, Charles William and Jane Suzanne Williford; sister, Linda Precythe Williamson; nieces, Virginia Williamson Hillhouse and Elizabeth Leigh Williamson and sister-in-laws, Joanne Hollingsworth Peterson and Sharon Hollingsworth Pearsall.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 18, at 3 p.m. at the historic Faison cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to visit and remember Jane at our Faison home following the service or on Saturday, March 19 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation and gratitude to all the compassionate healthcare workers and care givers along the way, but particularly those at Rolling Ridge Assisted Living in Newton Grove and Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Memorials may be made to Faison Presbyterian Church, PO Box 160, Faison, or to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro.

Arrangements are by Crumpler Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville Street, Clinton.