Clinton City Council District meetings have been scheduled as follows:

District 1: Councilman Daniel Ruggles

7 p.m., Thursday, April 7, Beaman Street Fire Station

District 2: Councilman Neil Strickland

7 p.m., Thursday, March 24, Beaman Street Fire Station

District 3: Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton

6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 31, City Hall Auditorium

District 4: Councilman Holden Dubose

7 p.m., Monday, April 4, Bellamy Center

District 5: Councilwoman Wanda Corbett

7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, Sampson Center