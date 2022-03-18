ROSE HILL — Alice Grey Balkcum Flynn, 79, of 775 Balkcum Road, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be 1p.m., Saturday, March 19, at Salem United Methodist Church, 3223 Magnolia-Lisbon Road, Rose Hill, with the Rev. Chris O’Briant officiating. Interment will follow in the Balkcum Family Cemetery in Rose Hill.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church and at other times at the home of her son, Charles Moore at 181 Wildcat Road, Harrells.

Alice, born Aug. 17, 1942 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Eugene Balkcum and Mary Magdalene Boyette Balkcum. She was a retired X-ray Technician with the Sampson County Health Department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Luther Flynn.

Survivors include her children, Tommy Eugene Butler and wife, Angie and Charles Moore and wife, April; grandchildren, Brady Moore (Victoria), Grae Moore, Vayden Moore and Madison Clifton; great-grandchildren, Brayleigh and Isabel; sister, Doris Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.