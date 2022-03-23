Hello readers! Today is such a great day of blessings and sunshine! The weather is getting better and better, praise God! Easter is coming soon, and we will be looking forward to all the greatness God has in store for us.

Mr. Coleman Lockamy has asked that we keep him and his sister Dorothy Lockamy in our thoughts and prayers. Let’s lift them up and keep them close at heart during their time of need. I saw Mr. Coleman earlier this morning and he asked me to ask my readers to please come and help get his grass cut. With age and health issues, like we all face, Mr. Lockamy is not able to get his yard cleaned and he is asking us all for help, please.

There’s an upcoming fundraiser for Mr. Marcus Register at Sunset School coming up on Saturday, March 26, from 4 until 11 p.m. There will be free live entertainment from over 15 different musical groups along with chicken and BBQ plates being sold. Come out and show your support for our dear friend Marcus and remember it’s all for a good cause.

Just a reminder about our upcoming vaccine clinic here at the center being held on March 29 from 1 until 3. Come out and continue walking the path to health, happiness, and peace of mind. For more information call 910-529-3931.

Let’s not forget about our upcoming Mid-Carolina Senior Games on April 20. Support local senior citizens as they compete in a host of events aimed at health and productivity.

If your life has become overwhelming and you feel broken, think of an egg. For an egg to be used, it has to be cracked and broken. God will mend us all when we are broken in our spirits. Let us call out to Him with all our sorrows and He will mend us mind, body, and soul.

Nourishment:

Psalm 1:1-3

Oh, the joys of those who do not follow the advice of the wicked, or stand with sinners, or join in with mockers. But they delight in the law of the Lord, meditating on it day and night. They are like trees planted along the riverbank, bearing fruit each season. Their leaves never wither, and they prosper in all they do.

Today’s Thought:

Trees planted along a riverbank receive constant nourishment from the life-giving water that is always being absorbed into the nearby ground. When you avoid the advice and temptations of those who love sin and place yourself by the spiritual nourishment of God’s Word, you will absorb the wisdom and blessings of God. You will mature and produce goodness as God’s Word feeds you day by day.

Where can you grow so that you will receive the most spiritual nourishment from God?

Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow! We rise by lifting others! In closing, let us be reminded to LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.