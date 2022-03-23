Outfitted vehicle aims to improve safety across state

The slogan and motto that can be seen plastered across all seven B.A.T. Mobiles in the state.

This area was in the back of the B.A.T Mobile and is a usable legal courtroom. The DRE (drug recognition evaluation) room is also in this same section.

An inside look into some of the equipment used by the B.A.T. Mobile when processing impaired persons.

Passing a police checkpoint often means seeing a giant black bus labeled “Booze It and Lose It.” While it appears to be just a moving ad sign, it’s far more important and integral to any police force and to education.

The Breath Alcohol Testing bus, or B.A.T. Mobile as its commonly known, is mainly used to help police officers process impaired drivers during checkpoints or saturation patrol operations, but functions as much more.

“What we do is go out in the field and help with things like police check points as well as host educational events at colleges or high schools for example,” Shane Todd, Drug & Alcohol Impaired Driving Specialist, said. “We’re all about assisting and educating the public on knowledge about drinking, driving and impairment.”

Todd is a retired police officer with 30 years experience in the field and now works with the NC Department of Health and Human Resources. As a licensed driver and expert on the B.A.T. Mobile, he detailed the duties of people in his position.

“We train all the officers in the state; we also approve all the devices that are used in the state as far as through PBT (portable breath test) devices and things like that,” he said. “We train on how to use ASTD (Alcohol Screening Test Devices) and we also do intox training courses, which is about a 35 to 40 hour class.”

Todd also emphasized that their role goes far beyond drunken driving diagnostics, but covers drug testing as well.

“We also train for A-Ride, which is Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement that assist with drugs and another is DRE (drug recognition evaluation),” he said. “We actually have a DRE room right here on the bus, which officers use to check for dilated pupils and such. A DRE alone, within about 40 minutes, can tell you how much a persons taken, what they’ve taken and how impaired they are.

“That’s a common thing people don’t know about us, we do more than just impairment on alcohol we do test on drug and on several different classes of drugs,” he added.

Todd also shared some keen knowledge on how tests for impairment work, noting that while thw law states 0.08 is impairment there’s exceptions which they train for.

“The instruments we use here are testimonial, which means when they go to court they‘ve already been tried and proved through the per se law,” he said. “This means that the court has excepted them and that an 0.08 is impairment. You can’t get a lawyer to bid — impairment is impairment and if the court says an 0.08 is impaired then you’re impaired.”

“However, something needs to be explained, in situations when someone would blow a 0.06 or 0.04, they might not be at the 0.08, but they still could impaired at that point,” Todd said. “This is why we still train for SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Tests), which is when they have you follow their finger with your eyes, walk-and-turn and stand on one leg.”

He also said that blood draws can be done on the B.A.T. Mobile, which is equipped with specimen boxes and blood vials that onsite paramedics use for that process.

According to Todd’s estimations from statistics they had last year, they recorded over 200 DWI (driving while impaired) on his bus alone. Todd said that there are a total of seven B.A.T. Mobiles in the state and each covers everything related from DWI to BWI (boating while impaired).

“What I always try to do is intermingle with smaller departments or counties that don’t see the B.A.T. Mobile much, I try to ‘spread the love’ as they say,” Todd said. “I did 172 checkpoints last year and our requirement is 60. It’s not just about working to make a check that day, it’s about helping everybody I can.

“I feel like as long as this unit is rolling up and down the road, the state’s not wasting their money and we’re making the road a little safer for the public,” he said. “It’s not just about catching drunks — some people just don’t need to be on the road regardless and it’s what we do to help train and motivate people to ensure they don’t ‘Booze it and Lose it.’”

