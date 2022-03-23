(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 15 — Franklin Neal Bell, 54, was charged with parole violation. No bond set; court date not listed.

• March 16 — Faizon Correase Morrisey, 23, of 169 Sasser Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting public officer, possession of marijuana, order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 19.

• March 18 — Jimmy Dale Tew, 60, of 2271 Grady Tew Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $4,500; court date is April 1.

• March 18 — Corey Robinson, 44, of 1033 Cy Williams Blvd., Lumberton, was charged with simple assault and assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is April 7.

• March 19 — Shauntoya Mechale Aycock, 37, of 106 Michael St., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 1.

• March 19 — Diana Nicole Murphy, 29, of 106 Michaels St., Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,000; court date is April 1.

• March 19 — Dwight Wilson, 55, of Carolina Avenue, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, indecent exposure and failure to comply. Bond set at $1,978; court date is April 11.

• March 19 — Justin Kaleb Pope, 27, of 3231 N. Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, driving while license revoked and communicating threats. Bond set at $4,500; court date is April 19.

• March 19 — Calvin Daquwan Platt, 26, of 115 Twinwood Drive, Jacksonville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 4.

• March 20 — Regina Johnson, 36, of 3199 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 19.

• March 20 — Jabriel Tyric Cooper, 25, of 1361 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, window tint violation and open container violation. Bond set at $750; court date is April 19.

• March 20 — Ashton Noah Anders, 23, of 1694 Wallace Hwy., Harrells, was charged with parole violation and resisting public officer. No bond set; court date is May 9.

