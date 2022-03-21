Ever wondered if Santa had a drivers license, well it was pulled during the Task Force check point in Newton Grove.

This fake Coke bottle was found during one of the stops.

Old Saint Nick was spotted in Newton Grove as he was coming through the check point.

Some of the officers relaxing during a slack moment of the check point.

The Breath and Alcohol bus also known as the B.A.T. Mobile arriving at the scense.

One of the sheriff cars lit up during the check point held Sunday night in Newton Grove, they were also apart of the Task Force.

One of the police vehicles from the Clinton Police Department, they were apart of the Task Force.

NEWTON GROVE — In an ongoing effort to improve traffic safety members from multiple police groups gathered in Newton Grove Sunday night for another Task Force operated check point.

“To give a little background, the Task Force is between the Sheriff’s Office, the Newton Grove Police Department, the Clinton Police Department, Highway Patrol when they can come and help us out,” Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren said.

“What this is is Chapter 20 of the motor vehicle laws,” he added. “Anything we can get, we’ll go to Clinton, come here to Newton Grove or somewhere in the county and either do a saturation patrol, a check point or something similar, this is what we do.”

The four hour operation ran from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. and took place on Darden Street in Newton Grove. Throughout the night officers stopped oncoming vehicles checking for drivers license, insurance, registration and anything else in correspondence to Chapter 20 laws.

By the end of the night there were 37 total citations written and two fugitives apprehended.

The Breath and Alcohol bus also known as the B.A.T. Mobile, which they use to help test impaired driver levels, was also at the scene. It was lit up from head-to-toe and provided little more than lighting as it wasn’t used.

“I just want to say that it’s always good when all ours agencies can get together,” Warren said. “We really enjoy working with all of them, specially since we share the common goal of wanting to protect our roadways and highways.”

“We try to set up in areas where we’ve had a lot of problems,” he said. “As you can see we ended up writing those 37 citations and arrested two fugitives so we’re always working to help enforce the traffic laws as best we can. It’s always good when we can work towards that together”

Chief Warren also shared before the check point started that they will soon be honoring the memory of deceased officer Brent Hall.

Hall was a 26-year-old Newton Grove police officer and Sampson native, who died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in a single-vehicle collision. He was just 10 days away from celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, April 13.

“In the next two weekends will be the anniversary of Brent and his accident,” Warren said. “We are getting together at the park and the family would like anybody to come the park here in Newton Grove and eat hot dogs and hamburgers with us.”

“We just want everyone to get together with us and have a good time in Brent’s memory,” he added.

The event will be at Weeks Park on April 3, the day of Hall’s passing, the start time is expect to be around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.