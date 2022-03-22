Clinton resident among 20 charged in OCDETF op

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A Clinton man was among 20 arrested on various federal offenses, including drug trafficking and firearms offenses, the product of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.

The announcment came from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. An OCDETF investigation is a coordinated federal, state, and local strategy to combat drug trafficking and organized crime.

This particular investigation was spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the United States Marshals Service, the Brunswick, Bladen, and Duplin County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

ATF utilized agents from North and South Carolina as well as Task Force Officers from the New Hanover and Brunswick County Sheriffs’ Offices and the Jacksonville, Goldsboro, and Wilmington Police Departments.

Among those charged were David Pigford, 36, of Clinton, who was charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

“We are grateful to the ATF, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals, and all the other agencies involved for their partnership and willingness to participate in this investigation,” stated Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram. “We can always achieve more when working together as a team; this operation is a great example of that. I believe this sends a strong message to anyone thinking they can conduct criminal business in Brunswick County.”

“Our work today will have an immediate impact on this community,” said ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Brian Mein in a prepared statement. “This collaborative investigation, and the arrests made this week, will ensure that many of those responsible for criminal activity in our community remain behind bars.”

Pigford and others were charged by way of criminal indictment or criminal complaint. Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement, saying also that the charges and allegations were merely accusations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy Severo and Gabriel Diaz are prosecuting the case.

Also arrested were:

• Jiani Tomaz Alston, 26, of Raleigh, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possess With the Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; and Aiding and Abetting)

• Demetrius Sonaz Alston, Jr., 25, of Charlotte, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possess With the Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; and Aiding and Abetting)

• Kenneth Brown, 40, of Wilmington, NC (Conspiracy to Possess With the Intent to Distribute 28 Grams or More of Cocaine Base (Crack); Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack); Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon)

• Massimo Campana, 30, of Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime)

• Kawshie Chapman, 48, of Wilmington, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon; Receiving and Possessing a Short-Barreled Rifle)

• Ronesha Greene-McNeil, 35, of Leland, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine and Cocaine; Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

• David Hedge, 21, of Wilmington, NC (Distribution of a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine and Quantity of Cocaine; Distribution of a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine)

• Anthony Jackson, 31, of Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

• Naulege Johnson, 23, of Wilmington, NC (Distribution of a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribution of 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

• Shamar Keaton, 32, of Riegelwood, NC (Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

• Devonte Lewis, 26, of Navassa, NC (Distribution of a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack); Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Distribution of a Quantity of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Machine Gun; Distribution of a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack))

• Juan Martinez, 22, of Wilmington, NC (Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

• Erving Muse, 39, of Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

• Dwayne Nixon, 46, Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine)

• Ernest Robinson, 34, of Currie, NC (Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

• Rodna Robinson, 34, of Currie, NC (Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack); Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime)

• Anthony Smith, 39, of Clarkton, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; and Aiding and Abetting)

• Tyquawn Washington, 28, of Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin)

• Oscar Williams, 38, of Leland, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; and Aiding and Abetting; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin)