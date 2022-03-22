On Sunday, March 27, at 10 a.m. Last Day Outreach Ministries and Tabernacle Of Praise Deliverance Center, will have regular morning service at 10 a.m. Pastor TaMeka M. Powell will bring forth the message on the 2nd and 4th. Music rendered by the church choir. Bishop Donald Terrell Powell will bring forth the message on 1st. and 3rd. nCome out and help us lift up the Name of Jesus. Location: 110 East Church St., Rose Hill, N.C.

On Sunday, March 27, at 11 a.m. Holly Grove Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Clinton, will have Meet and Greet service. Come join us as we introduce our new pastor Elder Elizabeth Michelle Hinton. (Several speakers and soloists will be on the program.) We would like to invite all surrounding churches: Clinton, Faison, Roseboro, Salemburg, Dunn, Mt.Oliver, Newton Grove, Warsaw, Kenansville, Rose Hill, Wallace and everyone to come fellowship and worship with us. Worship services 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11 a.m.

Sunday School at 9:45 at the church/online. Also Sunday School 1st and 3rd/5th Sunday at 9:45 online. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. online. Call 1-978-990-5044 access code 5930546#.

“Blessing and Prayers from our Church to yours.” In the Mighty Name of Jesus.

On Sunday, March 27, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, will have regular morning service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. (Facebook)

On Sunday, March 27, from 10 a.m.till 12 p.m. Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church Newton Grove, will have regular morning service. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will rendered the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bag, every 3rd week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Brother Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, Bible Study is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dial 701-802-5237 Access Code: 696127#

Thought For The Week: Pray and love one another.

Prayers goes out for the sick/shut-ins.and the families that lost love ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email [email protected]