(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 17 — Rogelio Ramos, 39, of 423 Mattie Byrd Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is April 12.

• March 17 — Tahaad Khiry Goods, 30, of 306 Carver St., Laurinburg, was charged with fictitious information to officer and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 1.

• March 17 — Amie Nichole Price, 33, of 149 Timber Lane, Dunn, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is April 6.

• March 17 — James Michael Moore, 32, of 149 Timber Lane, Dunn, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 6.

• March 18 — Albert Gary Flynn, 68, of 89 Riverbend Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 18.

• March 18 — Robert Edward Lee, 60, of 2750 Eldridge Road, Newton Grove, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is May 5.

• March 19 — Jack Savoy Davis, 22, of 1117 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $3,500; court date is April 13.

• March 20 — Wendell Wade Strickland, 60, of 2248 N, Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 12.

• March 20 — David Michael Underwood, 39, of 216 BE Morrisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 29.

• March 21 — Michael Rodney Williams, 53, of 9855 Old Fayetteville Road, Garland, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 20.

• March 21 — Ervin Robinson, 86, of 821 Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 19.

• March 22 — Omarion Malik- Omar Allen, 22, of 7948 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 11.

• March 22 — Sarah Gayle Rich, 28, of 106 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault and battery. No bond set; court date is May 17.

• March 22 — Jimmi Gail Justice, 47, of 601 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault and battery. No bond set; court date is May 17.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.