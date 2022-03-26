In order to be all that you can be for the Lord, not only must you walk by the Spirit, you must live by faith and not by sight. I have already discussed in previous articles what it means to walk by the Spirit. But it is even more important to live by faith and not be sight. This is the beginning of a series of articles concerning “Faith.”

Faith is more important, than having the keys to open the door or doors, to begin your journey on being all that you can be for the Lord. Faith is the major tool, you must have in order to comply with Philippians 2:12-13. Those verses command us to work out our own salvation with fear and trembling because it is God, who is working in us, to will, and to do of HIS good pleasure.” This cannot be done without faith. God’s sphere of what HE can do in us is based entirely on our faith. He gives all of us a good start by giving to each of us a measure of faith.

Faith is important to God. It is what moves God. The word “faith” is only mentioned two times in the Old Testament. In the first instance, (Deuteronomy 2:4), God says the generation who traveled in the wilderness has no faith. In the second instance, (Habakkuk 2:4), faith is talked as a prophecy in anticipation of the coming New Testament Gospel.

Faith is mention 245 times in the New Testament. It illustrates examples of faith, how faith works and the benefits of living by faith. I will cover some of these in the articles to come.

There are two kinds of faith. There is a faith that is only based on God’s Word, either directly or indirectly. There is also a faith that is based on your word to yourself and the words of others. We as Believer, often confuse faith with determination, persistence, hard work and discipline.

This is faith. Faith is obeying, believing and acting on God’s Word, either directly or indirectly, despite your circumstances, situations or any possible outcome. God’s Word can come to you through reading the Bible or through the Holy Spirit, inside of you, speaking to you. Anything that you do must be based on what God has said.

There is no faith without hearing God in some form or fashion. Faith cometh by hearing, hearing by the Word of God.

The best example of true faith is in Genesis 22:1-14 where Abraham was willing to kill his son as a burnt offering, simply because GOD said so. That is the kind of faith we must live by in order to be all that we can be for the Lord. Do you have it?

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.