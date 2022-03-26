State representative Raymond Smith, Jr. was one of the guest speakers at the conference.

Youth from across the state that attended the 2022 Eastern Regional Conference that was hosted here in Clinton.

CLINTON — The Young Democrats of Sampson County received a major honor this past Sunday in Clinton. After being cratered for less just one year, the group was selected to be the host of the 2022 Eastern Regional Conference for Young Democrats.

The Eastern Regional Conference was held in Clinton, on March 20, at the County Courthouse Annex. Young Democrats from across the state gathered in Clinton where they strategized for the future of the organization in eastern North Carolina and heard inspiring remarks from state legislators.

“Each year, three conferences are held for all three regions of the state and as part of the Eastern region I am extraordinarily proud that here, in our first year, that we were selected to host the Eastern Regional Conference,” Young Democrats of Sampson President Garrett Whipkey said.

“This is monumental because we only chartered back in August, but also the Young Democrats of Sampson County, for financial purposes, has not been in organization since the year 1990,” he said. “So not only have we revived the Young Democrats of Sampson County but we’re making a name for ourselves across the state.”

In attendance for the conference were Kelvin Stallings, president of Young Democrats of North Carolina, and state representatives Raymond Smith, Jr., Linda Cooper-Suggs and Brian Farkas.

“All three of the legislators gave inspiring remarks and they were all unique remarks that spoke to different aspects of leadership,” Whipkey said.

“Representative Smith spoke on the need for youth leadership and the need for them to step up to plate and run as potential future leaders,” he said. “Meanwhile, both representative Suggs and Farkas addressed the need to out into rural area communities and to never forget not to neglect them or there importance.”

“These were important lessons were able to hear right here in our home of Sampson County and we are just so proud that we were selected to host this conference,” Whipkey added. “I think its success shows that we have limitless potential and we are excited for the future.”

