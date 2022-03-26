ROSEBORO — BloomFest is on the horizon for Roseboro, pushing the town to examine its current ordinances regarding alcohol on town-owned property.

The board recently voted to approve a final copy of the ordinance and move forward with the needed changes to protect the town and community.

“Basically our ordinance doesn’t address alcoholic beverages on town property,” said Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler at the February meeting.

Town Attorney Sandy Sanderson had said that creates concerns for the beer garden that is planned for BloomFest, and may be looked at for other events as well.

“A lot of it stems from potential liability issues,” said Sanderson. “The town itself will not be a direct seller of alcohol. But you’re always worried when you’re leasing to someone.”

Sanderson explained that his concerns are that, when you are a provider of alcohol, either at a function where you are selling it or even if you’re hosting an event at home, there’s liability.

“And you supply alcohol to someone who you know or should have known was drunk or intoxicated at the time you serve them and then they leave your place, they go out and cause an accident and injure, kill whoever, you know, going down the road — then you can be liable for your negligence and serving them that alcohol.”

Sanderson said the town is “basically leasing to someone who’s going to be doing that” and that he still has concerns.

“The reason for that is when you have those cases the liability is usually extremely high.”

Essentially, the damage may exceed the insurance policy of the driver, with them owing more than what they are insured for.

“So if I get wind the person was drunk, then I start looking — well, where did the alcohol come from? That’s the first question. And if it came from a town-sponsored event like this, then I’m probably not stopping at the people that we’ve leased (to), I’m looking at what did the town do.

And so, one of the things that is in the proposed lease, is we’re requiring the people that are leasing from us to have an insurance policy. I’m recommending that it is at least $3 million and that they name us as a named insured.”

The town’s normal policy will cover them for a good bit as long as they meet the insurance company’s requirements.

“So if we jump through those hoops, we would have a lot of protection in terms of liability.”

In addition to these concerns, Sanderson made it clear that not having any policy in place makes it difficult to enforce a restriction. Other municipalities, like Clinton, have policies that state only restaurants can serve alcohol outside, or at specific events. With those caveats, there are regulations in place.

A few signs are going to be placed around the perimeter of the park area, marking no alcohol beyond a certain point as well as no outside alcohol.

