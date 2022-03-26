Officials: ’Significant’ progress being made

Monteith said that “progress was also made on glazing, with Ernest Glass Co. Inc. installing transaction windows and glass around the perimeter of the building.”

This project has hit a few snags here and there the team said back in October, but they aren’t letting that hold them back. The pandemic has inflated the prices of lots of items, and put items on backorder as well.

CLINTON — Progress is continuing at the Sampson County 911 and Emergency Services buildings over on Fontana Street by the jail.

“For the EMS Main Building, overhead rough-ins progressed significantly the last few weeks,” said Monteith Construction in a Facebook post.

Last fall in 2021, the final beam for the Sampson County 911 and Emergency Services Center project was put into place, after a brief beam-signing and “topping out” ceremony.

Back in October, county leaders, members of the community, EMS workers, and more joined with staff from Monteith Construction to celebrate the occasion and sign the beam that was officially affixed.

“Sprinkler, mechanical, and plumbing rough-ins are substantially complete. Hewitt Power LLC installed interior lights and is in the process of cutting in the exterior lights at the main entrance.”

Continued progress on the inside is being made as well, with interior finishes being started.

“Additionally, Concordia Building Company LLC began laying tile in the gang bathrooms.”

Monteith said that “progress was also made on glazing, with Ernest Glass Co. Inc. installing transaction windows and glass around the perimeter of the building.”

An upcoming inspection is driving some of the work.

“For the 911 Building, Trade Partners completed overhead “pre-punch” items in preparation.”

They said that “after passing inspection, Paul Barbour & Son will begin dropping ceiling tile. Ernest Glass installed interior storefronts, which will be receiving bulletproof glass. Concordia Building Company worked on waterproofing in the bathrooms as well.”

Just a few months back a good portion of the interior was just metal beams and a skeleton, but now it’s taking shape.

“They do updates about every two weeks,” said Susan Holder, Assistant County Manager in an email.

The building’s exterior has come into place, and interior rough ins complete. Haymak Masonry worked on the building’s exterior and Grey Interiors completed hanging drywall.

Another section is what will house 911, and that is the furthest along in this project with three distinct sections.

This project has hit a few snags here and there, the team said back in October, but they aren’t letting that hold them back. The pandemic has inflated the prices of lots of items, and put items on back order as well.

“We have had a lot of hard work,” said Matt Brittan, Project Manager, at the end of last year. “We are looking forward to finishing this.”

About 100 tons of structural steel and 50 tons of joists have been used, he said. Equipment pad had to be poured in sections to make it so that they could adjust the grades for water runoff and such.

Brittan said that COVID has had a great impact on the process.

“[It’s affected] everything from material availability to cost escalation to labor shortages,” said Brittan. “It’s made things more challenging at times, absolutely.”

This has changed a few things from the routine, and he said that usually they know what the long lead items are, the items that they need more time to procure usually. Now that COVID has come into play, there are lots of items that might be on that list that aren’t usually on the list.

Paul Jeffries, who is in charge of scheduling and risk management, said that those supply issues are their biggest problem they have had.

“You hear about ships being stuck and cannot dock,” said Jeffries. “They have ceramic tile, all kinds of stuff that we just can’t get.”

“New materials are becoming a long lead, a scarcity,” Brittan had said. “It’s the surprises of the unknowns of the materials that are becoming no longer available that we take for granted that are usually in hand.”

The facility will be 36,000 square feet and will house the county’s 911 telecommunications, emergency medical services, emergency management operations, fire marshal and addressing services, along with the emergency operations center.

The public safety facility was designed by ADW Architects of Charlotte, with engineering by the Stewart, Benesch and Optima companies. Consultation and planning services for 911 telecommunication design and migration has been provided by Mission Critical Partners. The third distinctive area is the apparatus bays.

Allen Grading installed the grease trap and the concrete masonry unit for the dumpster enclosure. Haymak Masonry also cleaned the brick veneer and Southern Touch Painting came in to block fill the bays.

“We appreciate you all,” Sampson County Board Chairman Clark Wooten had said in October. “This is good that this is going here.”

The roughly $18 million project broke ground next to the Sampson County Detention Center on Fontana Street back in April 2021 with over half of the funding coming from grants.

Those grants include a $5.5 million NC 911 Board Grant, $1 million from Golden LEAF and $3.5 million from a N.C. Office of State Budget and Management Disaster Recovery Grant.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.