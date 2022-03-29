Do you have a horse, or children interested in horses? Would you like to learn more about horses? Extension and 4-H may have a program for you! We have several ways to get involved, on the county, district, and/or state level.

4-H is our youth development program, offered by NC Cooperative Extension through NC State and NC A&T State Universities, for young people 5-18 years of age. Most people don’t know that the North Carolina 4-H Horse Program has won multiple national awards over the years, with many talented leaders, volunteers, and coaches all across the state! In Sampson County, we have a local 4-H Horse Club that meets regularly for youth to gather and learn together. Sometimes this involves being around horses, while sometimes it may be an educational meeting, contest, or club community service project. Youth can also participate in district or state events, which may include some of the following: Horse Bowl, Hippology, Horse Public Speaking and Presentations, record books, horse shows, clinics or trail rides, horse judging, and even NC 4-H Horsemanship Camp. There are artistic contests for horse enthusiasts too, such as crafts, drawing, painting, poster, and photography, and for the writers out there, horse essay, creative writing, and poetry contests. There are horse scholarships available to apply for, and even a horseman of the year award on the state level!

There are many ways to get involved in 4-H and particularly the horse program, and with spring upon us, many activities are on the horizon, such as the following upcoming events:

• Southeast District 4-H Horse Clinic at 5K Arena in Bladenboro, NC – April 15-16

• State 4-H Horse Judging Contest in Williamston, NC – April 9

• East Qualifying 4-H Horse Show in Williamston, NC – April 30-May 1

• South Qualifying 4-H Horse Show in Lake Waccamaw, NC – May 14-15

For information on how you can get involved in the 4-H horse program on any level, contact us at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or visit us on the web at www.sampson.ces.ncsu.edu.

Eileen Coite is an Agriculture Extension Agent. Reach her at 910-592-7161 or [email protected]