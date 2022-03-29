New flag poles dedicated during ‘special day’

Attendees were on hand as Midway Elementary School dedicated a new area that included three new flag poles.

Lakewood High School’s JROTC members came to the home of the Raiders to celebrate the day with them with a special presentation.

The Midway Raiders held a day of celebration this past Wednesday at the elementary school honoring their county, state and school by erecting three new flag poles.

During the event, Virgil Murphy, who installed the flag poles, was the guest speaker and gave the invocation. The Raiders also teamed up with Master Sgt. Green and the Lakewood High School’s JROTC members to dedicated the flags with a special presentation. The Midway High School Marching Band also played the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ and a monument will be presented to commemorate the special day.

“I’ve been principal here since I took over in August back in 2020 and I’m also a graduate of this building, which used to be our high school,” Jefferson Wilson said. “I think the flag pole was in the middle of the parking lot and it just was not feasible for kids to get to it with it being there.”

That being the issue, Wilson made it one of his first priorities as principal to change that for his students.

“One of my first missions was to build us a patriotic scene by getting us some new flag poles,” Wilson said. “We have three, which represents the United States, plus our school and state flag. The county installed them back in January and we were just waiting for the right date to make it a special day to dedicate them.”

Now, with that goal accomplished, Wilson says this moment is one of if not the most important event he’s been a part of since becoming principal.

“It was great weather and our kids did a nice job and we had all of our neighbors involved in the activities,” he said. “It was a really special event for me — probably the most special event I’ve had since I’ve been here as principal for the last two years.”

