Felony warrants served after multi-county pursuit

Firearms, drugs and money seized following a traffic stop in Sampson County on Monday, in which two people were arrested. The stop stemmed from a shooting in Fayetteville.

CLINTON — Two people involved in a shooting in Cumberland County, including the alleged gunman and a woman authorities iniitally believed to be in danger following the shooting, were both arrested Monday on a slew of felony warrants during a traffic stop in Sampson County.

After 4 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle stop in Sampson County, made on Five Bridge Road near Knotty Pine Lane in Clinton.

The occupants of the vehicle were believed to be related to a recent shooting incident that occurred in Cumberland County at the Coliseum Inn, authorities said. Once contact was made with both the driver and passenger of the vehicle, a firearm was located in the waist band of the passenger, Dustin Goode, 29, a release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office stated. Another firearm was located in the passenger seat where Goode was sitting.

According to reports, MDMA (ecstasy) was discovered in the front right passenger door. After an in-depth search of the vehicle, deputies located additional MDMA in various areas of the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia, and three additional handguns.

An investigation revealed the driver, April Gowin, 33, of 119 Lire Oak, Raeford, NC was wanted out of Cumberland and Hoke counties on seven outstanding warrants. Gowin was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, drug paraphernalia, felony identity theft, five counts of possession of firearm by felon, failure to appear out of Hoke County, and six counts of failure to appear out of Cumberland County.

Goode had also been entered on a federal fugitive warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service. He was also charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, drug paraphernalia, federal probation violation, possession of weapon, five counts of possession of firearm by felon, attempted first degree murder out of Cumberland County, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill out of Cumberland County, and possession of firearm by felon out of Cumberland County.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff’s reports, a shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Coliseum Inn on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.

Authorities said Goode fired “at least 15 gunshots” at a woman in the parking lot of the Coliseum Inn, near the Crown Coliseum Complex. Deputies said the woman who the gunfire was directed at was possibly Gowin, who deputies believed at the time to be in danger. Following the shots fired, the woman got into a white Buick with Goode and they fled, the news release said.

A tip came in about the vehicle’s location after a social media post by law enforcement.

“Goode and Gowin were attempting to conceal the bullet holes in the vehicle with duct tape when they were located,” a Monday news release from Cumberland County stated.

Both were subsequently taken into custody for outstanding warrants out of multiple counties, including Cumberland, Hoke, and Sampson. In all, 24.59 grams of MDMA and five firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

“Coordination and teamwork between the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and our Sheriff’s Office not only led to the successful removal of illegal drugs and five firearms from our streets, but two dangerous fugitives as well,” Sampson Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said in a prepared statement. “Everyone involved should be applauded for their hard work and dedication to their communities.”