Dark Horse alumni will party like it’s 1972 as that graduating class will celebrate its 50-year class reunion in 2022, one they’re calling the Golden Milestone Reunion.

The event will be held the weekend of Aug. 26-28, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located on 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

The three-day event will be filled with activities starting on that Friday night, traveling to Wallace-Rose High School to cheer for the Clinton High School Dark Horses at the Wallace-Rose Hill football game. Afterwards, the class will enjoy an after-game event at Highway 55, 201 W Railroad St., in Clinton.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the class will gather at the Agri-Expo Center, at 6 p.m. for a meal, fun, fellowship and entertainment for that evening. On Sunday, Aug. 28, the class will meet at a local church to worship together, followed by lunch at a local restaurant. The destinations are still pending.

“I’m thrilled about the golden anniversary and thankful for this occasion with my classmates,” Tri-Chairperson Dr. Ruby Bell said.

Larry Jones, another Class of ’72 member, who resides in North Dakota, shared Dr. Bell’s sentiments, “I’m looking forward to seeing many of my classmates that I haven’t seen in 50 years.”

The ’72 Dark Horses are steadily active in the Clinton community. Some of their activities include the annual sponsorship of children at Sunset Avenue School during the holiday season selecting names and purchasing gifts for the Angel Tree. The class also partnered with U. S. Cellular to provide bags filled with personal care items for residents of Magnolia Assisted Living and Southwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

In addition to community service, the class is also involved with member outreach. They‘ve gathered for lunches, given gifts, visited the sick, sent cards, attended birthday celebrations and provided family grief support as needs perceive.

A shared mindset for the Class of ‘72 is reflecting on their many blessings and recognizing the role they can play in helping other CHS graduates pursue their dreams of attaining a college education.

AC McPhail, a class member, residing in Maryland, said this in regards to that very ideal.

“The class is elated to have the opportunity to provide deserving students financial assistance to attend a college of their choice,” McPhail said.

That being the case, the Class of 1972 will also grant $1,000 scholarships to five deserving senior graduates of the CHS Class of 2022. Two scholarships will be awarded based on academic criteria while the other three will be based on needs.

Interested seniors who have not already applied may contact Taylor DeLeone, CHS counselor, for an application. All completed applications must be returned no later than close of business on Friday, April 1, or postmarked on or before, April 1, to Clinton High School.

Brian DeMay, Dr. Linda Brunson and Dr. Bell are serving as the chairpersons for the Golden Milestone Reunion. All classmates are asked to go to the Clinton High Class 1972 Facebook Page for more information. Registration information will be posted within the next few days.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.