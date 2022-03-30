On Wednesday and Thursday, the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is expected to see some work.

ROSEBORO — Community members, hikers, those that love nature, and the outdoors are all invited to come to Roseboro and work on a new section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail that is being installed in the heart of downtown.

“Come join fellow Friends of the MST volunteers as we work to install a new brick paver pathway in downtown Roseboro,” said Ben Jones, Coastal Crescent Project Manager, in a release.

On Wednesday and Thursday work will begin to create the new path.

Down on the old railroad bed, across from what used to be the train depot, folks will be out working from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on installing pavers in a path.

“We will be first working to load a previously dug and compacted pathway bed with paving sand and screeding it level. We will then be laying brick pavers in a pattern across the small linear park and installing edge supports before finishing with sand to fill in all the gaps and grooves.”

Jones said that this will be some of the first MST trail built in Sampson County.

The area where this is being placed already sports a monument with a name plate of known business people and supporters.

“This will provide the town with a beautiful focal point where people can do more than just walk the trail route,” he said. “The weather should be fantastic this time of year and I can’t wait to get out on the trail and work together again.”

“We will meet at the parking area located on NW Railroad Street in downtown Roseboro right up against the small linear park where we will be working.”

Those interested are welcome to come anytime and help during those hours, and join in the effort to continue to make Roseboro beautiful.

“Once arriving you can sign in and I will get you up to speed on what we are doing and how you can help. The primary activities will be wheel barrowing sand to the paving area, spreading and ‘screeding’ the sand, bringing bricks from the pallets to the paving area, laying bricks, installing edging, and sweeping sand into the paver cracks.”

The majority of the needed tools will be provided, but other items are welcome such as hand pruners (to cut edging strips), shovel, hand trowel, rubber mallet, and wheel barrows.

Additionally folks are requested to bring their own gloves, water, and a packed lunch, as they will stop to eat around 12:30 p.m..

“I will be looking forward to seeing you in Roseboro and so appreciate you pitching in to help make the MST the best trail in North Carolina.”

For more information contact Jones at [email protected] or call 828-551-1545.

