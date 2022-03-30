On Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. (on zoom /in person), Last Day Outreach Ministries Church will celebrate their Pastor TaMeka Powell’s 2nd Pastoral Anniversary. On Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., guest speakers will bring forth the messages. Apostle Maria Robinson; Apostle Addie Rawls; Apostle Carolyn Newkirk; Apostle Renita Butts; and Bishop D.T. Powell. Come help us Praise the Lord. Location: 110 East Church St., Rose Hill, N.C.

On Sunday, April 3., from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, will have regular morning service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Every Tuesday, noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. (Facebook).

On Sunday, April 3, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church Newton Grove, will have regular morning service. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every 3rd week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Brother Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Sunday, April 17, at 9:45 a.m. Resurrection Service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. There will be food, Easter egg hunt and fellowship. Pastor Tanisha Boykin Moore will bring forth the message and music rendered by the church choir. Please come out and lift Jesus up on this Resurrection Sunday.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, Bible Study is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. — dial 701-802-5237 Access Code: 696127#

Thought For The Week: May God Bless You and please Be Safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins.and the families that lost loved ones.

