Man pleas to 2020 killing, dismembering

A Sampson man has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison for the murder and dismembering of his wife, who went missing in April 2020 from their Turkey residence.

Jose Fernando Quiroz, 39, formerly of 7585 Turkey Highway, Turkey, pled guilty Friday in Sampson County Superior Court to second degree murder and dismembering human remains in the death of his wife, Jasmina Judith Almendarez Zelaya, 30.

Resident Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens, IV, sentenced Quiroz in accordance with a plea agreement. Quiroz was sentenced to a minimum of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) for the second degree murder, followed by a consecutive prison sentence of a minimum of 60 months (five years) and a maximum of 84 months (seven years) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Zelaya was reported missing by her sister Yesemia Almendarez on April 14, 2020. Family members said they had not had contact with her since April 6, expressing that was “out of character” for her, sheriff’s officials said at the time.

Three days later, on April 17, 2020, Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, obtained enough probable cause to charge Jose Fernando Quiroz, then 37, with murder.

Quiroz’s arrest came just one day after the Sheriff’s Office disseminated information on Zelaya’s disappearance to media outlets, circulating flyers through news and social media in both English and Spanish with her name, face and description. Authorities said she was last seen at that Turkey residence.

A state broadcast about Zelaya was sent out to other law enforcement agencies and investigators began actively searching before also soliciting the public’s assistance. They urged anyone with information concerning Zelaya to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

According to state’s evidence, detailed in a Tuesday press release from the District Attorney’s Office, Zelaya was believed to be moving with Quiroz and their three children to Florida. The couple had already taken their children to Florida to stay with Quiroz’s sister while they returned home to gather more of their belongings.

Zelaya and Quiroz had been back for about two weeks before she went missing.

She was last seen at about 9 p.m. on April 6, 2020, when she told her family about the upcoming move. She told her family that she would be getting a new phone number and would contact them, but never did. A text message ostensibly from Zelaya was sent at 11:33 a.m. on April 7, 2020, and her cell phone last pinged a cell tower in proximity of the Alabama/Florida line, near Falco, Ala.

Almendarez questioned Quiroz about her sister’s whereabouts, and he told the family that he last saw her on April 7, 2020, when he left home to go to town, and when he returned, she was gone. He told Almendarez that Zelaya texted him saying she was leaving him. A DSS worker told deputies that she had been able to get in touch with the defendant, but not Zelaya. Staff at a hotel in Crestview, Fla., paid for through April 16, 2020, said they had not seen Zelaya.

Officers spoke with Quiroz’s sister, who called to report that she was worried about her brother and the children. She confirmed that the Quiroz, Zelaya, and the children stayed with her in March, that Quiroz attended a truck driving school, but could not find work because companies would not accept his work visa. She said Quiroz and Zelaya left her home on April 4, 2020, to return to North Carolina to pack their belongings and were to return on April 10, 2020. She said the defendant returned on April 8, 2020, and rented a hotel room.

Gutierrez reported that Quiroz told her that Zelaya left him. She said Zelaya was a good mother and would not leave her children.

Quiroz returned from Florida and on April 16, 2020, he told law enforcement that Zelaya ended their relationship on April 7, 2020, and left him.

According to the District Attorney’s Office press release, Quiroz took officers to the couple’s home at 7585 Turkey Highway.

“Once on the property he took them to the back yard and showed them where he’d burned and buried Jasmina’s remains,” the release stated. “After returning to the Sheriff’s Office, he told the officers that Jasmina killed herself on April 6, 2020, about 11:30 in his presence by stabbing herself in the neck. He said he wrapped her in the bedding and moved her body to the back yard where he burned and buried her. When asked why he didn’t call an ambulance, he said he was afraid of Jasmina’s brother.”

Officers obtained a search warrant for the property and bone fragments, teeth and a foot were located. In the master bedroom, officers noticed what appeared to be blood stains on the ceiling and the ceiling fan above the bed.

On May 8, 2020, after Quiroz had been arrested, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Zelaya’s family had returned to 7585 Turkey Highway and had located another area on the property near the wood line that appeared to have human remains.

A second search warrant was obtained, and human remains were located in a second clandestine gravesite. Those remains were removed and sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. DNA standards were collected from Zelaya’s children and compared with the remains, confirmed by the North Carolina State Crime Lab to be Zelaya’s.

“Due to the extensive charring and fragmentation of the remains a definitive determination of cause of death was not feasible according to Dr. Craig Nelson from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” D.A. Ernie Lee stated in the release. “Dr. Ann Ross, a forensic anthropologist from North Carolina State University, found evidence of what appeared to be a gunshot entrance wound to Jasmina’s skull. Based upon the circumstances surrounding the death, including the attempt to dispose of and conceal the remains, Dr. Nelson determined that Jasmina’s cause of death was homicidal violence of undetermined means.”

Lee reflected on the case Tuesday, calling domestic violence “an epidemic that needs to be stopped.”

“Because of this defendant’s senseless actions, a family is without a sister, children are without a mother, and will be without a father for the next several decades,” Lee said in a prepared statement. “This office appreciates the hard work of law enforcement in this case and in all domestic violence cases. It is my sincere hope, as echoed by Judge Stevens to Jasmina’s family present during the plea and sentencing, that this will allow them some small measure of closure to this tragic chapter in their lives.”

The State was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Robert N. Thigpen and Frank E. McQuade. The defendant was represented by Penny K. Bell.