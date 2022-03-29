(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 22 — Omarion Malik-Omar Allen, 22, of 7948 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is May 11.

• March 23 — Kelsie Brooke Kearley, 24, of 381 Pig Cradles Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is April 21.

• March 23 — Tomas Christopher Jaquez, 32, was charged with possession of MDMA. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 1.

• March 23 — Travis Hale, 25, of 5106 Hunters Trail, Wilmington, was charged with possession of cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. Bond set at $50,000; court date is April 1.

• March 23 — Tyronne Riley, 41, 0f 205 Sandspur Court, Raeford, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 1.

• March 24 — Jennifer Jimenez, 18, of 2085 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is April 19.

• March 24 — Corey Alexander Parker, 27, of 44 Jenny Lane, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 11.

• March 25 — Nicholas Chevon Leroy Moore, 30, of 631 Boone St., Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is April 19.

• March 25 — Challie Richard Parker, 49, of 160 Medford Lane, Salemburg, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is April 26.

• March 26 — Elliott M. Holt, 28, of 9400 Lyn Marie Drive, Leland, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is May 12.

• March 27 — Osny Dariel Munoz Cordon, 24, of 4546 Bearskin Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $25,000; court date is April 1.

• March 27 — Jyshaun Kalik Mcneil, 21 ,of 7557 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 25.

• March 27 — Khadijah Atiya Ashley, 28, of 51 Annie Bell Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 1.

