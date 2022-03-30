March aims to raise awareness on vet suicide prevention

AUTRYVILLE — Sampson County residents will get the chance again to stand with walkers to raise awareness about suicide prevention among veterans as the 2022 “Let’s Walk it Out” 222-mile ruck march comes to Autryville this week.

“The town showed up in a big way last year to welcome the walkers,” a post from the town’s Facebook page stated. “Let’s do it again this year! We hope to see you all at the Town Hall on Thursday!”

Members of the community can expect to celebrate the occasion on Thursday, March 31, as walkers are expected to cross into Sampson from Cumberland County between 4-5 p.m. They will spend the night in Autryville before departing on the rest of their journey Friday morning.

The Autryville Facebook page did note that the time is subject to change and that updates regarding it will be posted there.

With the event meant to promote veteran awareness, all monies earned from it will go toward foundations and charities dedicated to that cause. The event itself starts on Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Charlie Mike’s in Fayetteville. That will be the starting point of a 23.5-mile starting leg that’ll bring them Sampson County.

The Autryville portion is the second leg and is sponsored by Uptown Auto Glass. The starting point will be the Municipal Building, located at 416 S. Gray St., and will end at Performance CDRJ, located on 605 Warsaw Road, Clinton. The total miles for the leg is 21.7 and walkers start bright and early at 9:30 a.m.

The third leg will take place on Saturday, April 2, and will take walkers from the Clinton location and into Kenansville. This leg is 20.7 total miles and is sponsored by Alpha Group Solution, LLC.

Donations, raffle tickets, sponsorship’s and volunteer information is available online at www.letswalkitout.org. All donations are tax deductible and processed by the Special Forces Foundation. For 2022, the listed foundations are Special Forces Foundation, National Warrior Foundation, 22 Until None and Off-Road Outreach.

Let’s Walk It Out — 222 Mile Ruck March Inc, is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to preventing veteran suicide through implementing a public health approach to help eradicate the stigma attached to PTS and suicide.

