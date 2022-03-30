State-of-the-art location on Sunset Avenue

CLINTON, N.C. — To better serve the Clinton community, U.S. Cellular has relocated its store at 360 Northeast Blvd. to its brand-new location at 1315 Sunset Ave. Customers can now shop for the latest technology from Apple, Samsung, Google and Amazon in a high-engagement layout.

“We are excited to welcome the Clinton community to our new store to speak with our tech experts about finding the right plan and devices for their needs,” said Kirstin Jamerson, store manager for UScellular in Clinton at U.S. Cellular. “Our customers are always at the forefront of our decisions, and this new store was designed with them in mind. We will continue to invest in the latest technology to make sure our customers have access to the best devices and plans to stay connected wherever they are.”

The new store was built with modern features and allows customers to personally interact with the technology and devices on display. It has a large 4000 square-foot showroom and features multiple areas where customers can have hands-on access to the newest devices, smart home solutions and consumer electronics from popular national brands.

U.S. Cellular invested more than $400,000 in this store, and it employs eight associates. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact the store at 910-590-3030.