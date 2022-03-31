CLINTON — Business met pleasure Tuesday night at the annual Clinton-Sampson Chamber awards banquet.

This year marks over 50 years of banquets, with this being the 75th year of the Chamber.

Matt Stone, Executive Director of the Chamber opened with a welcome and a few remarks, thanking the committee for a job well done. The invocation was shared by the Rev. Matt Seals of First United Methodist Church. Dinner was provided by Ezzell’s catering.

Two years worth of Chamber Members were recognized for their hard work. The 2020 winners are Black, Chestnutt and Johnson, Remedy by Jess and Dwight Horne. The 2021 winners are The Atrium, Laura Harris, and Brittany Ackerman.

The 2021 Outstanding Member is Ted Thomas.

Awards were announced by Cynthia Roberts of the Banquet Committee and Lisa Turlington, Banquet chair.

2021 Businessperson of the Year

Brittany Ackerman

Dr. Brittany Weeks Ackerman was born and raised in Clinton. After graduating from Clinton High School in 2006, she attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for both her undergraduate and dental degrees. After dental school, Brittany completed the Advanced Education in General Dentistry program at the Fayetteville Veterans hospital. Ackerman always planned to return home to practice dentistry and was thrilled to start practicing with her lifelong dentist, Dr. Ronald H. Honeycutt in 2014. In January 2017 she purchased the practice from Honeycutt, and has been the sole dentist at the practice since his retirement in 2020. She is an active member at Grove Park Baptist Church where she enjoys teaching Sunday school and leading Mission Friends on Wednesday nights. In her spare time, she loves spending time at Topsail Beach and crafting with her kids.

The 2021 Businessperson of the Year Award nominees were Dr. Brittany Weeks Ackerman, David Hobson and Brent Jackson.

2021 Small Business Excellence

The Atrium

Michelle Pietrolaj is a lifelong resident of Sampson County. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1989. Michelle’s mother, Faye, was a business owner for many years, so Michelle quickly learned the ins and outs of running a successful business. She opened The Atrium Florist and Gifts in 2001 and recently opened Warsaw Florist and Gifts. Michelle loves working with the public and giving back to the community she grew up in. She and her staff produce floral arrangements for weddings, funerals, special occasions, and any other events. Michelle does not see her work as a job, but rather a calling. She genuinely believes this was the work she was meant to do. She appreciates her staff and all their hard work. She feels that she cannot thank them enough for their contribution to her success and for sharing the same vision as she does.

The 2021 Small Business Excellence nominees were The Atrium Florist and Gifts, Railroad Street Steakhouse and Toy Farms of Keener.

2021 Entrepreneurial Success

Laura Harris

Laura Harris is a lifelong resident of Sampson County, 1980 Lakewood High School graduate, 1984 Meredith College graduate, and collegiate softball and basketball player. Fast forward 25 years, Laura reluctantly agreed to photograph her niece’s wedding and booked several more from the event. Laura joined the Professional Photographers of North Carolina and Professional Photographers Association, a pivotal point in crafting her photography skills. She has earned her Certified Professional Photographer’s Degree, awarded International Print Competition merits, as well as numerous NC awards. Laura’s passion to capture lasting memories for her clients is her driving force. Her business began with weddings, but is now focused on fine art family, children, and high school senior portraiture. Laura realizes her success is from God and her many clients. Every inquiry, whether they book or not, is a blessing.

The 2021 Entrepreneurial Success Award nominees were Holly Edwards, Laura Harris Portraits and MiFinca.

2020 Business Person of the Year

Dwight Horne

Dwight Horne is a graduate of Roseboro-Salemburg High School and Campbell College. After graduation, he taught in Clinton City Schools for 7 years. In 1981 Dwight returned to his pre-college work with Clinton Appliance & Furniture, and four years later, he and Al Williams purchased the company from their fathers. Dwight and Al raised the company from a struggling business to one that now boasts more than $4 million in annual sales and provides jobs to twenty-two families. Dwight serves his community by working closely with the Clinton Sampson Recreation Department as a volunteer coach, serving on the Clinton City Schools Board of Education.

The 2020 Businessperson of the Year Award nominees were Dwight Horne, Donna Williams and Connie Williamson.

2020 Small Business Excellence

Black, Chestnutt & Johnson, CPAS, PA

James (Jim) H. Black, C.P.A. founded Black, Chestnutt & Johnson, PA in 1978. The full-service accounting firm is currently owned and operated by Michael Chestnutt, C.P.A. and Todd Johnson, C.P.A. The firm’s nine employees encompass five Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), three of whom who hold advanced financial planning/business credentials. The firm has a rich history of investing in the community by serving as past Board President and Treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce, supporting the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, serving as Chairman and Treasurer of Sampson Community College’s Board of Trustees, Treasurer of The Sampson Community College Foundation, and much more.

The 2020 Small Business Excellence nominees were Black, Chestnutt and Johnson, James Trading Company and Simmons and Simmons Management.

2020 Entrepreneurial Success

Soaps by Jess

In October of 2012, Jessica Bashlor asked her husband, Wally, if they could spend $45 on supplies to make goat milk soap for Christmas presents for their family members. Since they were completely broke, so this was a huge deal and not an easy decision. After making the soap as presents and having most of their family come back and ask for more, Jessica realized she had found something she absolutely loved! At the time, she was a master’s student at Liberty University and had also found out that she was pregnant with their first child. This was a very stressful time to say the least. Soap making was her way to de-stress! In the early days, soap was made and then sold through Facebook and via local events. According to Jess, this method was extremely time consuming and inefficient. Wally and Jess then decided to take a leap and launch a full ecommerce website, SoapsByJess.com, that would handle everything.

The 2020 Entrepreneurial Success Award nominees were Clark and Company, Remedy By Jess, and Darue Bryant.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.