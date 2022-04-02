Do you believe your attitude determines your altitude? The truth in those words affects more than we might think. When we are willing to empty out the negativism in order to fill our hearts and minds with an attitude pleasing to people we live with, work with, spend time with on earth…and especially with our heavenly Father who created. cares for us, and can give us the desires of our hearts…then our lives will be fruitful as we press toward the goal to be known in Christ and enjoy the good life He gives. Oh, the unpleasant attitudes resonating a stench with reckless words and ridiculous actions that hurt people and hamper blessings. When an attitude adjustment is needed, (which happens more often than not ‘for such a time as this’) we are encouraged in the Word to let things go, release the past, and renew our ways of dealing with people.. Making the choice to put on a fresh new attitude brings joyful living in altitudes beyond our imagination. Michael Jordan’s attitude ‘’not to quit when rejected” but to keep pressing on to higher altitudes when his high school coach cut him from the basketball team shows character and confidence. He didn’t have a breakdown with resentment to ruin his life. No, he kept trying. His amazing career and successful life show the power of attitude determining altitude. How do we count ( or account for) Michael Jordan’s many victories? Surely, the Lord approves of Michael’s famous three word command…”Just Do It” and longs for us to embrace that attitude toward our commitment to serving HIM!

When life throws lemons that pound relentlessly, we must muster our faith and put on a happy face that comes from a caring (not calloused) heart. Then, the sweet taste of lemonade (right living with a good attitude) becomes pleasing to people in our lives and to God. Our song will surely be, “Lord, lift me up and let me stand – by faith at altitudes made possible by Your helping Hand. Paul preached that victory is in your attitude! In Philippians 3:10, he noted his determination to know the Lord more deeply and stay intimately acquainted with Him. Paul’s purpose was to have an attitude on earth that determined his altitude with His heavenly Father. His transformation from bad attitude torturer of Christians to good attitude believer, teacher, preacher of God’s Word changing lives and pointing people to Christ shows what God can do through us when we embrace the right attitude and refuse to give up.

Like so many of God’s children across His creation, we witness our world being turned upside down with horror, heartbreak, and hateful attitudes inciting wars and falling away from God. What are we to do? Pray, Repent, Forgive, Call out to God with confessions from our hearts, Believe in His Word, Live by His way, and have an attitude that determines our altitude each new day! When we put our foot down and declare as Job did, “I will not go through life with an attitude not pleasing to God”…our altitude will be high in the sky when He calls us Home in the sweet by and by!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.