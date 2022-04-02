(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

• March 25 — Challie Richard Parker, 49, of 1392 Howard Road, Autryville, was charged with assault on a government official/employee. Bond set at $1,200; court date is April 14.

• March 25 — Timothy Tippett, 26, of 65 Cricket Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is May 12.

• March 27 — Raysean Dangelo Ford, 25, of 605 Ashford Drive, Clinton, was charged with damage to property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 26.

• March 27 — Macie Sherill Brewington, 43, of 219 Eagles Landing, Clinton, was charged with criminal contempt. Bond set at $500; court date was March 27.

• March 30 — Clark Carl Kephart, 65, of 115 Kerr St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, expired registration card/tag and failing to maintain lane control. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 12.

• March 30 — Ronald Alfonza Moore Jr., 26, of 426-D Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is April 1.

• March 30 — Roy Alonza Bennett, 32, of 59 Parkview Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $3,500; court date is May 11.

• April 1 — Jamie Rex Carter, 50, of 889 Southwood Drive, Clinton, was charged with three counts of theft from motor vehicle. Bond set at $100,000; court date is April 29.

• April 1 — Decorius Raamah Daughtry, 29, of 119 Kimbrough Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass, misdemeanor larceny and cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is April 19.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.